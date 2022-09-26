'I would like to explore the world'

Contributed

Over the summer, Mayo Clinic and the Rochester branch of the NAACP held a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the RISE High and RISE Up programs to connect successful mentors with Black and underrepresented high school and college students with potential. More than 175 students vied for the 40 available spots. The four-week programs provided the RISE scholars opportunities to explore careers in healthcare and business, while also learning leadership and public speaking skills. Favor Omoijuanfo earned one of the coveted spots in the RISE program and shared

Tell us about you and your family.

I am 17 years old, I was born in December so I will be turning 18 very soon! I am the oldest of five children and we all live with our parents. I have a brother who is 16 years old, and a sister who is 15 years old, another sister who is 13 years old, and another brother who is 11 years old. I am a senior at Century High School and I am a part of Honors Society and I am one of the senior captions for the Century Girls Track and Field team.

How did you find out about the RISE program?

I found out about the RISE program through my dad who works for the Mayo Clinic so he hears about programs like this. We sat down and went through the whole process of registering and getting letters of recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was most memorable about the RISE experience?

The most memorable experience from RISE would be meeting with people who are doing what I want to do eventually in life and also making lifelong friendships with the other scholars.

What does participating in the program mean to you?

Participating in this program meant and still means the world to me, I feel so honored and blessed to have been accepted in and go through the program itself.

Would you recommend the program to others? Why or why not?

Yes! Yes! And Yes! I would definitely recommend this program to others. This program with only being four weeks teaches and inspires young people way more than school does in nine months. This program gives the opportunity to network with people all across the country and sets you on the right path to becoming whatever you want to be.

What do you plan to pursue for a career?

I plan to become a doctor who specializes in geriatirc (old) people. I plan to practice for about 40-50 years, then I would like to retire and foster children.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you like most about Rochester? Least?

One thing I like the most about Rochester is the quiet environment and being able to get somewhere in less than five minutes. One thing I like the least would be there's nothing to do, it's low key, kind of boring. But at the same time I like it, because then it gives me a reason to go on vacation and explore the rest of the world.

Do you plan to remain in Rochester after college? Why or why not?

As of right now I don't know. It all depends on if I get a job here in Rochester or outside of it. The majority of my family is here so that's one reason why I wouldn't want to leave. But again it's boring here so I would like to explore the world after college.

What is one thing most people would be surprised to know about you?

One thing most people would be surprised to know about me is that I am an All American Athlete.