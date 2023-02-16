'Inspiring personal and professional growth'

"We are excited to announce the launch of a new cohort designed exclusively for professionals who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC) and work in a nonprofit, educational institution, or government agency," according to the press release from the Commitment to Racial Justice, which operates under the Rochester Nonprofit Consortium and Rochester Area Foundation.

"This BIPOC-led cohort will serve as a space to create a sense of belonging and inspire personal and professional growth," reads the release. "We believe it is important for BIPOC nonprofit professionals at every level of an organization to feel seen and supported and have a platform to voice their needs, values, lived experience, and goals in solidarity and safety. We want to support our area’s BIPOC nonprofit professionals and create a diverse pipeline towards leadership roles among nonprofits in our communities."

This cohort will launch will a kick-off social mixer on March 8 at Thai Pop ( 43rd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902 ) from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There will be activities, food, and a chance to get to know one another. Parking is available at the Third Street Ramp and other nearby paid parking spots.

Space is limited. RSVP’s are required by March 1, 2023 at 5 p.m.

To RSVP for this event, contact Amanda Pelley at 507-282-0203 or at amanda@rochesterarea.org .