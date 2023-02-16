99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color

'Inspiring personal and professional growth'

BIPOC cohort slated for March 8.

By Andre Crockett
February 16, 2023 07:52 AM
Attachment-1.png

"We are excited to announce the launch of a new cohort designed exclusively for professionals who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC) and work in a nonprofit, educational institution, or government agency," according to the press release from the Commitment to Racial Justice, which operates under the Rochester Nonprofit Consortium and Rochester Area Foundation.

"This BIPOC-led cohort will serve as a space to create a sense of belonging and inspire personal and professional growth," reads the release. "We believe it is important for BIPOC nonprofit professionals at every level of an organization to feel seen and supported and have a platform to voice their needs, values, lived experience, and goals in solidarity and safety. We want to support our area’s BIPOC nonprofit professionals and create a diverse pipeline towards leadership roles among nonprofits in our communities."

This cohort will launch will a kick-off social mixer on March 8 at Thai Pop ( 43rd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902 ) from noon to 1:30 p.m.

There will be activities, food, and a chance to get to know one another. Parking is available at the Third Street Ramp and other nearby paid parking spots.

Space is limited. RSVP’s are required by March 1, 2023 at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

To RSVP for this event, contact Amanda Pelley at 507-282-0203 or at amanda@rochesterarea.org .

What To Read Next
IMG_1421.JPG
Rochester in Color
The Road to Homeownership seminar Saturday
February 15, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
unnamed.jpg
Rochester in Color
Sports Mentorship Academy opens new gym on Saturday
February 15, 2023 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
DSC_6101 copy.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I want to do everything it takes to be successful'
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mackenzie Rutherford
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Body found outside Rochester parking ramp
February 15, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Rochester police officer accused of raping teen allowed to stay out of jail while awaiting court date
February 15, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Rochester tennis coach sentenced to 19 days in jail for sexually assaulting teenager he taught
February 15, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Section Wrestling
Prep
Section wrestling: Battle awaits in 1A; Kasson-Mantorville, Mayo look to live up to No. 1 seeds
February 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten