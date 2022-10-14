We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester in Color
Opinion
'It’s Time for a Rest Revolution'

Even without a pandemic, Americans are stressed.

Charlie Perkins.
Opinion by Charlie Perkins
October 14, 2022 09:48 AM
With the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic weighing on people over the last two years, it is more important than ever to advocate for mental health resources and daily routines that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Even without a pandemic, Americans are stressed. About 33 percent of people report feeling extreme stress, and up to 73 percent report that stress impacts their mental health.

Rest is vital for better mental health, increased concentration and memory, a healthier immune system, reduced stress, improved mood, and even a better metabolism. So many Americans are caught in the grind of work, family responsibilities, and ongoing stress.

Many times, we only allow ourselves to truly rest on holidays or vacations. However, it is so important to prioritize adequate rest and quality sleep in your everyday life.

Rest and sleep are two different things, but both are equally important to your mental, emotional, and physical health. Rest can be active, such as going for a walk outside, or passive, such as taking 10 minutes to sit down and breathe deeply. Here are six benefits of daily rest:

  • reduced stress and anxiety
  • improved mood
  • decreased blood pressure
  • chronic pain relief
  • improved immune health
  • stronger cardiovascular system

So, how can you better prioritize rest? Find small ways in which you can incorporate rest into your daily routine.
We make time every day to eat, take our kids to school, do errands, and go to work. Why should rest be any different?

Start by finding a relaxation technique that works for you. This could be meditating, practicing yoga, walking outside, listening to music, reading a book, taking a bath, or any combination of these things.

Everyone can benefit from simply taking time to rest and relax during their daily routine.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

