Rochester in Color
Community contributions
Join January's Black Business Spotlight

Meet local businesspeople and network.

By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 08:30 AM
The Black Entrepreneurship Team of Rochester will be live with Peace And Compassion Birth Services at the sixth floor of the Education Development Center at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Join them as they speak with owner Psalms Frye for Black Business Spotlight.

It's a chance to watch a live recording, snack on some light foods and drinks, and network.

This event is sponsored by Altra Bank.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
