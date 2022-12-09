Join January's Black Business Spotlight
Meet local businesspeople and network.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Black Entrepreneurship Team of Rochester will be live with Peace And Compassion Birth Services at the sixth floor of the Education Development Center at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Join them as they speak with owner Psalms Frye for Black Business Spotlight.
It's a chance to watch a live recording, snack on some light foods and drinks, and network.
This event is sponsored by Altra Bank.
As a growing number of families seek support from area food bank, local auto dealers offer to match up to $30,000 in donations.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Rochester author's book tells the story of her grandfather's role in the race to build an atomic bomb
"Wilhelm's Way" by Teresa Waldof highlights the role of Harley Wilhelm and his process for creating pure uranium in 1942.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.