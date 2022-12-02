SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester in Color
Community contributions
Join the Black Business Spotlight

Meet local businesspeople and network.

By Andre Crockett
December 02, 2022 06:30 AM
Looking to connect with Black-owned businesses?

The Black Entrepreneurship Team of Rochester will be live at 4S Entertainment (

2024 S Broadway) on Friday, Dec. 2. Join them as they speak with owner Donyale Johnson for Black Business Spotlight.

It's a chance to watch a live recording, snack on some light foods and drinks, and network.

This event is sponsored by Altra Bank.

