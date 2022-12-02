Join the Black Business Spotlight
Meet local businesspeople and network.
Looking to connect with Black-owned businesses?
The Black Entrepreneurship Team of Rochester will be live at 4S Entertainment (
2024 S Broadway) on Friday, Dec. 2. Join them as they speak with owner Donyale Johnson for Black Business Spotlight.
It's a chance to watch a live recording, snack on some light foods and drinks, and network.
This event is sponsored by Altra Bank.
