Keep the faith. Because you have to

Sometimes, when things don’t go according to plan, we lose faith, not only in ourselves but also in any potential outcome in our lives.

Failure will do that to you.

When we experience life’s monumental failures, it’s easy to lose faith. Faith, at its core, is deep-rooted in the expectation of good things to come.

It goes beyond hope. While much hope lives in the mind, faith is immersed in the heart and the spirit. It can’t be explained away by reason or logic or be understood through a single dimension.

While life can be hard at the best of times, faith is the understanding, deep down inside, that things will get better. It’s taking the next step when you can’t see the entire staircase.

Simply put, life would fail to have a purpose if we didn’t have faith. We couldn’t drive our cars without faith that someone wouldn’t cross the divider and crash into us.

If we didn’t have faith, how could we fly in an airplane, a metallic machine soaring 38,000 feet in the air?

Without faith, how could we move from one moment to the next without completely second-guessing everything that we did?

Without faith, we couldn’t expect that things would turn out all right for us no matter what the situation might be.

Faith is just as important as the air we breathe. While the oxygen in the air nourishes the body, faith nourishes the heart and the soul. The importance of faith cannot be underestimated.

People have moved mountains with their faith. Even when situations seemed desperate and dismal, it was their faith that carried them through.

Never give up on your hopes and your dreams just because you faced some initial setbacks. Lean on your faith as often as possible and you’ll soon come to realize why having unwavering faith is so important in life.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.