Lessons from the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work for good. Can it also change it for the better?

I remember many pre-pandemic conversations with people regarding changing the way that we work. Many times, what I would hear was “Well, that makes sense Charlie, but we can’t.” "We can’t because we’re regulated." "We can’t because our CFO says we can’t." "We can’t because we’re a not-for-profit." "We can’t because we’re a service industry."

And then came the pandemic.

Service people started realizing that they had to suit up and wear masks and take temperatures and wash their hands. We had to start standing six feet apart in lines. We started working from home. We started working virtually. And we started learning all kinds of things because we had to.

All that muscle around innovation and flexibility and creativity that we didn't think we had, we had all along. And we now have realized that “we can.” The way we used to do it, it turns out, is not the way of the future

And we're discovering so many wonderful things right now. Let's not lose it. We want to create a new organization, a new workforce, that's excited about taking all of the things that we've learned using that muscle, going forward.

One of the most important things that we can do is realize the things that we aren't doing now. The stuff that was ineffective that we've stopped doing. We've got to remember to not go back and do those things again.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.