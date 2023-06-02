Let's Talk About It: 'A Raisin in the Sun' cast is ready for 'the grandest stage'

Well, the time is getting closer for the production of "A Raisin in the Sun," which I am very excited to see.

In case you forgot, play by Lorraine Hansberry will be on the stage of the Rochester Repertory Theater for the first time. Show times can be found here: https://www.rochesterrep.org/wp/ .

The Rep is committed to creating a theater environment that is more inclusive for anyone who wants to be involved. As I stated last time, I am a board member and lead the diversity, equity and inclusion commitment to assure those words are not just lip service. I am committed to making Rochester more welcoming to people of color, which starts with representation in the arts. I have met the entire cast and was active in recruiting many of them, along with many of my friends in the community and on the board. Let's talk about what this play means to our actors.

After living here for 20-plus years, I continue to be amazed at the changes I see happening all around me: some good, some not so good, but change nonetheless. I asked a few cast members to offer their take on this theater experience and here’s what they said:

Tim Nela plays Walter Lee Younger and Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara plays Ruth Younger.

ADVERTISEMENT

What message do you hope to convey through your character?

Tim: I hope that I am able to convey his passion for wanting to be a great example for his son. I am a father and I have a son and I feel everything I do is based around him.

Nicole: Everyone in the Younger family has a dream. Throughout the arc of the play we see those dreams swell and shrink at different moments. Through Ruth, I hope I convey quiet strength and wisdom as well as the very human, very real pains and difficulties she faces as a Black woman, as a mother and wife.

Tim Nela Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In what ways are you similar/different from the character that you are playing?

Tim: We are very similar. This play is based in the '50s, but my character's entrepreneurship mindset is the same mindset I have. I can really relate to my character because there’s times that I feel like it’s me against the world.

Nicole: At first I thought I was so different from Ruth. It took really sitting with her, getting to know her, to realize how remarkable a woman she really is. It can be easy to write her off and focus on Beneatha or Mama and the will and strength they embody so naturally. But Ruth has a fire she tends to and a quiet inimitable strength and power all her own. I relate to that core of her in so many ways as well. I love how her character rounds out the diversity of feminism/womanism in the Black experience that we see embodied in different ways in the other women in the play. Ultimately, Ruth's dreams are just as valid and potent as a site for liberation as any one else in the family.

What is a lesson this character has taught you, if any?

Tim: Don’t forget about your core values and don’t lose sight of the people who really care about you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole: So many. Ruth is always working. When we run the show, during rehearsal I really feel her exhaustion. I want her to sit herself down and get a massage! I'm currently in a season of reflecting a lot about rest and specifically what rest means for Black people. There is a line Ruth has about working "20 hours a day in all the kitchens in Chicago" and it really hit me just how much I want Ruth to rest, how much I want us Black folk to rest and tend to our gardens and sit in sunlit rooms that belong to us, centering our own magic and divinity. I think all that is part of Ruth's own dream and she is teaching me how important that is.

Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What has been the biggest challenge or funniest moment during the process of becoming your character thus far?

Tim: It’s definitely been my relationship with Mama because we have a lot of scenes together, and we never knew each other until this play, but the first time we met we were on live TV together promoting the play. You would have thought we’ve known each other our whole lives. Michelle (Mama) has been so supportive to me during this entire experience.

Nicole: We yell a lot on stage. The Youngers are some dramatic people — ha! I don't yell a lot in my own life. But it has been fun and a little cathartic to be talking back and making my voice heard on stage as Ruth. I'm an introvert and so I tend to shrink into my shell. Being in a play is allowing me to take up space and trust my presence.

If you had a magic wand, what would you wish for this production?

Tim: To be at the grandest stage! I truly believe we have a special cast and that we would be able to perform in front of the biggest audience and have them enjoy it.

Nicole: I feel like all my wishes are already coming true with this production. I guess I would wish that the cast continues to grow in trust and confidence in ourselves, and that the community packs the house each show and really connects to what they experience.

* * *

ADVERTISEMENT

And there you have if folks, in this edition of Lets Talk About It. During opening week, I’ll share some of my thoughts about what makes "A Raisin in the Sun" so relevant today.

Lasonya Natividad is a musician and health care professional in Rochester. Send comments on columns to jpieters@postbulletin.com .

