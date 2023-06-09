Let's Talk About It: Another perspective on 'A Raisin in the Sun'

This week is opening week for "A Raisin in the Sun," and I’d like to share a different perspective on the play straight from Africa.

While Blackness is not a monolith, there seems to be a rift between African immigrants and African Americans, (descendants of slavery) that should not exist. This theme is brought out in the play and is explored a bit.

The rift likely exists for multiple reasons; in part or largely due to misunderstandings that are perpetuated by colonizers and systematic oppression. For example, I once had a conversation with a Somali lady who spoke ill of a set of African Americans she had come in contact with who were strung out on drugs. She was asking me to cosign on her sentiment.

I then began to explain to her that the war on drugs was just another form of systematic oppression that disproportionately affected African Americans compared to other races of people. I went on to explain that many people that I grew up around never left our small town, therefore were not traveling to places that manufactured these drugs — the drugs were brought into our neighborhoods.

This conversation led to more discussion on representation in areas of government, entertainment, etc. She then shared that she was told prior to coming to America that she should never trust an African American.

ADVERTISEMENT

So let’s talk about Joseph Asagai's perspective. The character is played by Maurice Opondo, a Kenyan native.

What message do you hope to convey through your character?

I have always been a champion of hope, hope that tomorrow will be better than today. Hope that life is full of opportunities and those opportunities come with challenges and that in every opportunity the challenge is worth the fight.

Asagai juxtaposes the socioeconomic struggles of the American Black community in America with the struggle for independence in Africa, where hope itself seems like a dream and civilization a glimpse of light in a thick forest. But Asagai is determined to reach the light, his heart is burning with quest for education, and he hopes to go back home to deliver his people from the yoke of colonialism, illiteracy, and ignorance.

I find myself living and walking in the shoes of Asagai and determined to reach to the light, not only for my family back in Africa, but also as an example and a role model to my Black community here in the U.S.

Maurice Opondo Contributed

In what ways are you similar/different from the character that you are playing?

Asagai and I are alike in many ways. Asagai has moved to the West (U.S./Canada) to pursue education with a goal of using the knowledge and skills he acquires to bring change to his home country. In the same way, I’m an immigrant who recently moved to the U.S. and am currently pursuing education with dreams to do greater things not only for my family here but also my family back home.

When Asagai talks about people of his village not being able to read or even see a book, that hits home. I’m the first among my siblings to go to college, my mother does not have any formal education and cannot read or write. However, even though Asagai lived in the pre-independence era, in post-independence time over 70 years later we still struggle with the same problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asagai seems rooted in his African culture despite being thousands of miles away — something I appreciate as well. He is proud of his African heritage and does not shy away from charming Beneatha with it when proposing to her. While Asagai seems to be aware that his being away from his country is temporary and proposes to Beneatha and wants to bring her home (Africa), I married a white, American woman and hope that my multi-racial family will one be a bridge of equality that makes all human equal despite different skin color.

Even though Asagai is from Nigeria (West Africa) and I’m from Kenya (East Africa), we share a lot of similar political and socioeconomic challenges.

What is a lesson this character has taught you, if any?

Resilience. Asagai has lots of dreams and despite the myriad challenges in his country, he looks at life positively and is hopeful that there is no challenge too big to be overcome. His cheerfulness and positive attitude towards life is something worth embracing. He is focused on and knows what he wants and is aware of possible challenges that might hinder his progress.

I find this a very valuable life lesson. Having plans and being focused is great, but knowing the possible current and future challenges helps one prepare for them when they come. Although Asagai is an intellectual, he is humble and thoughtful, something I aspire to even as I progress in life.

What has been the biggest challenge or funniest moment during the process of becoming your character thus far?

I share a lot of traits with my character and did not find it difficult to blend into Asagai. The only challenge is that naturally I tend to smile a lot and in areas where my character is dead serious at times, I find myself telling the story with a smile, but that is because my smile conceals the thousand days of struggles in the past. Becoming Asagai has been a very joyful moment as I live the dream in the moment and reflect on how that has been a real part of me growing up.

If you had a magic wand, what would you wish for this production?

ADVERTISEMENT

I wish this production becomes an annual show and that we can do many more shows like this to keep the fire of hope burning among us, the Black community in Rochester. Something that unites us, that challenges us to dream and to keep going. Maybe we can think of something long-lasting — a TV show, for example, that is focused on hope and inspiration to our young brothers and sisters in school and our kids.

I just want to say, that I’m sincerely thankful to all of us: the cast and crew, the promoters, the directors, the producers, stage managers, costume crew, hospitality ... every one of us for all the dedication and commitment to see “A Raisin in the Sun” shown in Rochester.

* * *

And there you have it, folks. My heart is joyful that we are working on something that will, as Maurice says, “unite us.”

Lasonya Natividad is a musician and health care professional in Rochester. Send comments on columns to jpieters@postbulletin.com .

