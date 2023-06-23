Let's Talk About It: Mama's perspective

This weekend will be the last opportunity to see "A Raisin in the Sun" at the Rochester Repertory Theatre . What an amazing venture it has been. Your continued support has meant so much to me and the cast. Thank you, Rochester, for showing up.

Below you will find thoughts from a matriarchal standpoint. Let’s talk about what "A Raisin in the Sun" has meant to Michelle Sloane, who plays the main character, Mama.

Michelle Sloane

What message do you hope to convey through your character?

The depiction of a strong matriarchal presence and importance of the Christian faith in that time in the American black culture.

In what ways are you similar/different from the character that you are playing?

The importance and prioritization of the family. The way her faith allows her to endure the difficult storms of life and her unapologetic respect for the word of God.

What is a lesson this character has taught you, if any?

Lena, younger has taught me the value of experiential wisdom in the face of modern ideas and intellectualism. Growing up in the early 20th century at a time when African-Americans were trying to find their place in the culture, Lena learned different life lessons trying to navigate that, different than what was being taught to her children in the 50s. Ultimately, it is that wisdom that was most instructive and transforming when life got hard.

What has been the biggest challenge or funniest moment during the process of becoming your character thus far?

I would have to say the biggest challenge has been is memorizing the volume of lines required to play this role.

If you had a magic wand, what would you wish for this production?

My hope would be that it would resonate with people in a way that reminds them that the dance and struggle within family is worth it. Also, to recognize the culture of the American black family at that time. Dignity in the midst of poverty and oppression, pride in family identity (and the fierce love that goes with that), and how faith is the glue that held it all together.

***

Stay tuned for my final thoughts and themes brought out from audiences and lets talk about it.

