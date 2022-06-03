SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Mayo Clinic, NAACP to welcome inaugural RISE for Youth cohort on June 6

"This program is a step toward leveling the playing field for Black and underrepresented students."

By Staff reports
June 03, 2022 10:38 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic and NAACP Rochester Branch will welcome 40 promising high school and college students to RISE for Youth , on Monday, June 6.

This program, which is in its inaugural year, is designed to help Black and underrepresented students find pathways to success in education and employment. RISE stands for Reflect, Inspire, Strengthen and Empower, and is an approach developed by Anjali Bhagra, M.D. , medical director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

"We are excited to get to know our first cohort of scholars," says Wale Elegbede, president of NAACP Rochester Branch. "They are a group with incredible potential."

The RISE for Youth program will provide participants with knowledge and experiences to remove barriers to equity in education and employment. It features a professionally designed curriculum, as well as mentorships and partnerships with area businesses.

"We're incredibly excited about the program we've developed for our scholars," says Dr. Bhagra. "We have created a pathway that will help remove barriers to equity that many of our participants face."

The June 6 kickoff event will feature remarks from Elegbede and Dr. Bhagra, as well as from public and private leaders.

Over the next four weeks, participants will:

  • Learn about various topics, including public speaking, entrepreneurship and leadership development.
  • Learn about job opportunities at Mayo Clinic.
  • Tour area businesses.

They also will be matched with a mentor.
"This program is a step toward leveling the playing field for Black and underrepresented students," says Elegbede. "We believe this kind of investment will have great returns in the lives of our scholars."

The RISE for Youth kickoff event will take place on June 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel — Rochester Mayo Clinic Area in downtown Rochester.

