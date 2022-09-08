Mayo hiring Community Engagement Coordinator to focus on Black community

Here's the job description, right from the Mayo website:

Community Engagement Coordinator- Research

Responsibilities

This position will support the engagement of the African American community in research efforts in Rochester and surrounding areas within Southeast Minnesota.

The Community Engagement Coordinator (CEC) is responsible for managing and supporting community-based outreach and engagement activities and building capacity for sustainable community collaborations focused on improving the health of underserved communities. The candidate utilizes knowledge of the community and relationships with local community partners to assist in the management and execution of collaborative projects aimed at minimizing health disparities and optimizing health and wellness for all community members. Utilizes electronic resources to enhance the distribution of services and educational materials. Assists with the development of meaningful metrics and outcomes to measure the impact of community outreach and engagement. This person will provide staffing support to site-based community advisory boards. Maintain and monitor a database of community partners and community-based outreach and engagement activities. Assist with communicating the impact of community engagement efforts to community partners and site leadership within the Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research and the Center for Clinical and Translational Science Community Engagement Program. Assists with community engagement research-related activities, including data collection, literature reviews, etc. Participates in manuscript preparation and grant writing, and prepares reports and presentations on community populations' demographic trends, health beliefs, cultural values, and healthcare outcomes.

Why Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is the nation's best hospital (U.S. News & World Report, 2022-2023) and ranked #1 in more specialties than any other care provider. We have a vast array of opportunities ranging from Nursing, Clinical, to Finance, IT, Administrative, Research and Support Services to name a few. Across all locations, you’ll find career opportunities that support diversity, equity and inclusion. At Mayo Clinic, we invest in you with opportunities for growth and development and our benefits and compensation package are highly competitive. We invite you to be a part of our team where you’ll discover a culture of teamwork, professionalism, mutual respect, and most importantly, a life-changing career!

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic offers a variety of employee benefits. For additional information please visit Mayo Clinic Benefits . Eligibility may vary.

Qualifications

Masters’ Degree in Public Health, Nursing,Social work or related field with 2 years experience required or Bachelor's degree in public health, health education, community health education, communications, psychology, social work, or other related field with 5 years experience.

Should have two years professional work experience with multicultural communities, including coordination of community outreach activities and in working with agencies serving minorities. Must have demonstrated leadership, communications, problem-solving, and organizational ability. Excellent interpersonal and project management skills required. Must have excellent oral and written communication skills. Must be able to deal effectively with all levels of Mayo organization as well as other external health care institutions and community groups. Must be proficient in desktop publishing, word processing, database applications, and web site development. Health Equity and Community Engaged Research knowledge and experience strongly preferred. Knowledgeable in data measurement and outcome tracking tools.

Additional Qualifications

Demonstrated knowledge of and understanding of social determinants of health issues that impact the health and wellness of communities.

Apply here:

https://apply.mayoclinic.org/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25309&siteid=5278&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=3057782#jobDetails=3057782_5278

