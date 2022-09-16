'Mentorship is powerful'

Most of us would agree that mentorship is critical to the success of companies and organizations.

Learning from someone more experienced is an invaluable business opportunity, whether you have just started your first job or are halfway through your career.

As we slip into the day-to-day routine of working life, it is easy to get lost in the moment.

Webster describes a mentor as “a trusted counselor or guide.” Personal and professional development is essential no matter your career stage. However, if you have limited career experience, you may sometimes feel overwhelmed navigating your career path, and industry.

In both workplace settings and educational settings, mentors bond with their mentees to provide support, direction, and assistance in whatever space they can. The mentee-mentor relationship entails work, commitment, and follow-through on both sides if it is going to be successful.

The mentorship relationship can last for a brief time or a lifetime. The relationship is meant to help another person achieve one goal or numerous goals. If the goal is not concrete, it could be to develop one’s confidence or self-awareness, and a mentor can play a role in helping to do so.

Since mentors, by definition, have more experience than their mentees, they look at the world from a unique viewpoint. They also see situations differently than someone who is just beginning in that same space. Mentors get an opportunity to have a refreshed and distinctive point of view by working beside a mentee that they may have otherwise never felt before. As a mentor, you get to design your management skills with every communication.

Mentors should behave as role models for their mentees. Since they give counsel and suggestions, they must remain unbiased and independent, which is a key leadership quality.

If you’re a leader, why not say yes, and become a great mentor to the next generation?

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.