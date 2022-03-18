Murder suspect's own Facebook activity contributes to his arrest

D’pree Robinson has been charged with the intentional second-degree murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith. On May 15, 2022, in Minneapolis, Trinity was a guest at a child’s birthday party when she was hit by a stray bullet while playing on a trampoline. She passed away 12 days later from her injuries. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says they “developed information” that led to Robinson’s arrest.

Posts on Facebook like this one alleges and reveal a thicker and more public backstory, which Robinson calmly posted on his FB page and called out his social network of silent witnesses.

This article initially goes into detail and portrays a narrative of a gang rivalry: “Robinson has advertised himself on his social media accounts as a member of the Black Disciples gang," the complaint states. "He had been making threats on social media to a rival gang member who lived at the address at which Ottoson-Smith was shot ...” It immediately becomes clear a more primal issue was at the root of this senseless homicide when they write, “Robinson was also allegedly romantically involved with that rival’s sister, though investigators say the two had broken up and had 'hostile communications' just three days before the shooting.”

Peace Activist KG Wilson calls out SILENT COMMUNITY

Aniya Allen, 6, was riding in the backseat of her mom’s car, eating her Happy Meal on their way home from McDonald's when a stray bullet entered her head at 36th and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis. She died 10 days before Trinity. No arrests have been made in her case.

Community Peace Activist KG Wilson is Aniya’s grandfather, and when interviewed by WCCO he said, “I think the whole city should be celebrating for Trinity. Trinity, we did it, we didn’t give up,” he yelled toward the sky. “I know she’s up there with Aniya right now. And they know better than we know. And Aniya’s probably saying ‘Papa I’m next. Papa I’m next.’ They’re up there playing together.”

I had the opportunity to personally interview Wilson at Aniya's memorial site at 36th and Penn, asking, “how did you find out about the arrest of Trinity’s killer?”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in the shooting death of Trinity.

The vehicle is a maroon 2014 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate 720 XRP. The vehicle’s license plates might have been removed and it is possible that the car has been painted a different color.

Robinson was first tied to Ottoson-Smith’s shooting by this vehicle captured on surveillance. It shows the drive-by shooting that killed Trinity, as well as return fire from someone at the house where she was shot. Investigators discovered Robinson may have purchased the suspect vehicle three days before the shooting. Robinson’s cellphone records show he was in the same area as the suspect vehicle on the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this vehicle or this case is asked to contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us , or call Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477. Those with information might be eligible for a reward.

Ladavionne needs you. Trinity needs you. Aniya needs you. Spread the word.

Spotlight on Crime and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $180,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who shot these children. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) August 11, 2021

Yammy Bear Visits Local Flag Flying Celebrity

Yammy Bear and Family visited local legend Second Street waver Joe Johnson to bring him encouragement, as he is fighting some health issues. Yammy Bear wanted to reach out to Joe because he has been such an inspiration in his own life and took this opportunity to show his gratitude to Joe by visiting and encouraging him to continue to fight the good fight.

Joe is an inspiration of hope and a beam of light in the lives of so many Rochester residents and visitors. Joe suffers from diabetes but also had a severe adverse reaction to a recent vaccination, causing him to lose balance, suffer from shaking, weakness, and loss of stamina.

He is feeling very discouraged because he currently doesn’t have any answers and can be heard below asking, “Why me?”

Joe doesn’t let anything stop him from lifting the spirits of others ... not even his own tears. He proudly stood with his walker for over two hours waving and bringing smiles!

Local News Anchors Spot Yammy Bear dancing with Second Street Joe at Social Ice

Yammy Bear Had a Successful FUN-draiser at Pizza Ranch

If you haven’t yet, you can follow the adventures of Yammy Bear and Family here .

What’s there to do this weekend

On Friday, March 18, you can take your family to Goodhue to Belle Creek Roller Rink for open skating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and includes skate rentals. Also included is access to bikes, ride on toys, skateboards, rip sticks and other things for a guaranteed fun time!

Life Saving Instincts of Local Officer Saves Family

Remember, YOU matter. Officer Schlag's act of kindness and discernment can remind us that when we feel called to go above and beyond our job description, we too can have a life changing impact! Such a simple and compassionate decision can completely transform the course of someone’s future! Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.

This has been CarolAnn, your eagle eye in the sky, or should I say online … either way, I am known for catching the great comments and conversations in the comment sections! I am here to keep you connected with online content, quote worthy comments on local social networks, and local community happenings and events! If you see or know of any events, conversations, or content that is voiced by or relevant to the BIPOC community please contact me at rochesterincolor@postbulletin.com.

CarolAnn Marie is a Rochester native who lives in Spring Valley with her fiance and their six youngest children. She is a social media specialist with focus on strategy, design, content creation and management, and community engagement. She and her spouse-to-be, Minister Charles Jackson, own Yammy Bear and Family, Legacy by C&C Apparel, and D-3507 Productions. They also operate the Ministry of Good Works and are core members of The Community Engagement Response Team. CarolAnn believes that we have to be the change we want to see in the world and that is more valuable than trying to change others.

