Are you originally from the Rochester area?

No, not originally from here. From Chicago. My family led me here.

What do you like best about Rochester?

I like the community and the different resources throughout the community.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm not sure about changes, I think we need to help more families with high incarceration rates.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

For a living I work as a Paraprofessional at my old high school and also a basketball skills trainer. I chose these as a career because both of them give me an opportunity to help others maneuver throughout life and I am a resource in the community.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

Advice I would give is to find something that you truly have passion for and work hard to give it 100% even if it drains you at times. Try to take it day by day even if it feels you aren't getting anywhere at the time.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

My greatest accomplishment is breaking generational curses. Getting out of my comfort zone to build an organization that was founded by myself. Help others that are in need. Showing a different way than some of my close family and friends. A great challenge I've overcome is not letting the fact that some immediate family members have been incarcerated throughout my childhood and even now lead me down that path. I chose my own path.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

ADVERTISEMENT

People don't know that I overthink things more than I should. I could have anxiety and depression and never even know it. I just take things one day at a time.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com