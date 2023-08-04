'My greatest joy in life is getting to be dad to the coolest 4-year-old on the planet'

Are you originally from Rochester?

I am not originally from the Rochester area. I am from Madison, Wis. I came to the Rochester area after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with a degree in communications and sociology. After graduating, I had my first son, and moved to the Winona area, and from there, found opportunities to work with youth in the Rochester area.

What do you like most about Rochester?

I would say what I like most about the Rochester area is the amount of taco trucks that are around. I’m a huge street taco fan, so I love the variety. I also really love all of the ethnic and cultural options that Rochester has.

What are some of the biggest changes that could be made?

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest changes that I think could be made in Rochester is more soul food places or a fish-and-chicken spot. If anyone has any recommendations, I’m always looking.

What do you do for a living?

For a living I work with youth, and have worked with many different nonprofit organizations in Rochester. When I was a young kid, I didn’t have the best role models to start and that really hindered me reaching my potential. It wasn’t until I started getting the right role models around me and learning leadership, and teamwork, that I truly started to blossom into a great person, and if it wasn’t for the influence that those role models had on me who knows where I would be today. So to honor them and the things they did for me, I pass on the values and mentorship to all the youth that I work with. I don’t just strive to work with them, I want to make a difference in their lives, and for many of them be the positive role model that they need and may not have.

What's one piece of advice you would give to someone looking to pursue your career?

One piece of advice I would give to someone looking to pursue this career would be: Be curious, not judgmental. Be curious about the kids that you work with and the things that interest them. It will show that you care about them beyond a job and a paycheck. Don’t be judgmental because every child has a different story and every child goes through different things. Get to know them and their story and you will be surprised at how strong so many of these kids are. And no matter what, at the end of the day every child needs a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen. Believe in believing and you can help these kids reach any goal.

What is one of your greatest accomplishments? And one of your biggest challenges?

My greatest accomplishment would have been being a first generation college graduate, but after the birth of my son, I would say my greatest accomplishment and joy in life is him and getting to be Dad to the coolest 4-year-old on the planet. I would say my greatest challenge was making it through the foster care system at a young age. I was put in eight different homes before I was adopted, and the trauma from that stuck with me for years, but because of the positive role models that I gained in my life I was able to overcome that, and it’s another reason why I always look to give back.

What's one thing people don't know about you?

ADVERTISEMENT

I would say the one thing that people don’t know about me is I am a huge extrovert, but if you get a dog in the room I’m a dog person. I love all dogs and will gravitate towards dogs other than people if they are at a social gathering. Scooby Doo was my idol growing up so I think it stems from there.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com