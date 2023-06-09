No, 'boys will be men'

You're on the playground with your young daughter. A boy, a stranger, knocks her over, leaving your child crying in the sand. The mother tells you, "Boys will be boys," and neglects to ask her son to apologize to your child.

We have all heard it before, whether on the playground, in a teacher conference, or in our neighborhood.

For years, I have heard the phrase "boys will be boys" more times than I can count, most often during discussions of a boy's behavior.

But when we unpack this comment, we see that it perpetuates negative ideas about what we expect from our boys, particularly regarding aggression. The phrase implies that boys are biologically wired to be violent, rough, and tumble—and should be excused from any consequences for that behavior.

When our culture buys into the idea that the "male sex" (not gender) is hardwired for violence, we can excuse behaviors that hurt others physically and emotionally.

Despite what some self-help books may say when discussing sex (not gender), men are not from Mars, and women aren't from Venus. When such a belief is upheld, it contributes to a toxic foundation for boys' senses of self.

It's a cliché phrase, we always say, but men need time and help to unpack and unlearn all the things they have learned that are harmful and damaging to themselves and others.

If we shift the discussion from sex (the biological elements) to gender (the psychic details), we find the freedom to disrupt this one-size-fits-all way to be a boy.

Let's give boys more credit by deleting "boys will be boys" from our conversations. In reality, boys won't just be boys, but boys will be what we teach them to be.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.