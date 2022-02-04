Pamoja Women focuses on bettering the lives of East African mothers and daughters

Khadija Ali brings her kids to the office every morning, where she and her fellow nonprofit workers help other mothers build better futures for their families.

Ali co-founded Pamoja Women with friend and partner Fatuma Ahmed on Feb. 5, 2021. The pair realized there wasn’t a service organization in Rochester that specifically targeted East African women and girls.

After asking around the community, they developed programming like translation services, a “health watch” circle, and girls’ summer soccer program.

“We wanted the women to come to a place where they would find trust, loyalty and that someone who looks like them is helping them,” Ali said. “We want to set an example for the women in our community that they are capable of more than what they are told to believe.”

"Pamoja," a Swahili word that means "united," is more than a name for the group. The nonprofit frequently organizes "circles" where community members can discuss health concerns, education, and share resources and advice.

Here, Ali explains more of Pamoja Women's mission in Rochester.

The Pamoja Women website lists you and your co-founder as volunteers. What is your day job?

I am a mother of four, and my partner is a mother of three. As soon as we drop our middle schooler, elementary (student), and preschooler off in the morning, we head out to the office with our toddlers. … We have programs that run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The only days we don't have things going on in Pamoja are Thursdays, and that's when we catch up on meetings and what the following week's programming will be.

Can you give me an example of some of the most common barriers women of East African heritage face in Rochester? How does Pamoja Women help with those, specifically?

The most common barriers the women of East African heritage face are language, cultural, health care, and education barriers. Pamoja women is … providing resources, making use of professionals by providing women's health sessions (and) language classes through and in partnership with Arrive Ministries . Pamoja women also provides daycare for women with children while in language sessions.

What are the most popular services within the Rochester community?

The two most popular services Pamoja Women provide(s) are women's health and the Halal meal distribution through partnership with Channel One and Minnesota Central Kitchen (MCK).

How does the Sisters' Circle work? What do you discuss?

The Sisters circle happens once a month and lands on Friday. It's an open session where women are engaged in talking about any issues or topics they desire. Pamoja provides professionals in different fields to share their expertise and tips. These professionals include but are not limited to gynecologists, (and) professionals from the Rochester Public Schools who share updates, parent engagements, and events.

How can the greater Rochester community get involved or assist with Pamoja Women?

Pamoja is a community-based organization that is looking to better the lives of East African families and is open to volunteers, donors, sponsors, and any other help to empower women and build lives.

About Pamoja Women

Pamoja Women is located at 829 Third Ave. SE, Suite #205, Rochester. It is fiscally sponsored by the Diversity Council of Rochester, and partners with United Way, Channel One, Minnesota Central Kitchen, and Rochester Public Schools. See https://pamojawomen.org or call 507-226-8101 for more information.