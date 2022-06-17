Play in your first chess tournament!

On Saturday, July 9, Rochester Chess will be hosting a Novice Section of the 2022 Rochester Open at the Mayo Civic Center. You will play four games (10am, 11:10am, 12:50pm, 2pm).

They will provide chess sets, chess clocks, a basic intro to get you started, and help along the way. Cost for the Novice Section is $10 online (by July 2) or $20 onsite.

For players who already have (or want to get) a United States Chess Federation membership, the 2022 Rochester Open will feature five rounds on Saturday and Sunday (July 9-10) in four rated sections. Cost for rated sections is $100 onsite (with early registration discounts online).

Register now at rochesterchess.com (click on the 'Calendar' drop down menu).

For info, contact Dennis Mays (dennismays101@gmail.com or 507-254-6809).

