Remembering George Floyd in officers' verdict

On Feb. 24, independent journalist Georgia Fort went live from the federal courthouse press conference following the verdicts in which Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were convicted of failing to provide medical aid of George Floyd.

Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of the criminal civil rights charge of failing to intervene to stop Derek Chauvin. Lane, Kueng, and Thao were on the scene of Floyd’s arrest May 25, 2020, as Derek Chauvin, the senior officer present, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while Floyd, handcuffed and face down on the pavement, crying out for his life, pleading that he couldn’t breathe, died in police custody.

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats started the conference off and transported me right back to the moment I first watched the video of George Floyd's death as I listened to him recap the scene in such vivid detail.

March is Woman’s History Month!

It’s a beautiful month of news for women — #BlackWomenAreSupreme is trending!

I feel so much joy getting to share this with you! President Joe Biden selected Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to fill a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court when Judge Stephen Breyer retires. She is the first Black woman nominee. She will be the 116th #SCOTUS #RepresentationMatters #BeyondQualified.

Another win worth cheering about I couldn’t wait to show you! The “Crown" Act, an acronym meaning “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair," just passed in the Minnesota House on Feb. 28! It would add hairstyle and texture to a provision in the Minnesota Human Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination in housing, employment, and education, among other areas. It's an effort to break down barriers that Black Minnesotans face at work, school, and other public spaces for wearing hairstyles such as braids, locs, and twists.

What’s New with the NAACP Rochester Branch?

On Feb. 28, the NAACP streamed Black Art Excellence, the last event in the #BlackHistoryMonth Speaker Series. Below you will find the point in the session when NAACP President Wale Elegbede asked a well posed question of Najee Dorsey, CEO of Black Art In America. He gives a very honest response.

CommUNITY Engagement Spotlight

The Community Engagement Response Team will be hosting the Free Throw Contests at Social Light in the Peace Plaza Downtown on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, from 7-8 p.m., and 1-2 p.m. during FAM JAM.

If you are interested in learning more about C.E.R.T. or how you can volunteer, please send a message on Facebook

or email to CertRochesterMN@gmail.com

Keeping up with The Bear

Yammy Bear has been a very busy bear! He proposed on a cold winter day to his “beary” best friend, right next to the banana’s, at Kwik Trip in Spring Valley.

If you’ve been following Yammy Bear and Families Journey, you’d know that last spring they visited all 187 Kwik Trips in Minnesota in six days!

Do you like pizza? Fried Chicken? Have you ever thought, “Hey, I want a selfie with Yammy Bear!” Have I got an awesome opportunity for you! On March 9 from 5-8 p.m., Yammy Bear and Family will be at Pizza Ranch in Stewartville ready for hugs, high-fives, and selfies for a tip fundraiser.

Twice a week, Pizza Ranch donates 10% of their sales to local nonprofits in trade for volunteers busing tables, cleaning the dining room, and putting away clean dishes! Contact them to find out how to support your community group.

If you haven’t yet, you can follow the adventures of Yammy Bear and Family here .

What’s there to do this week?

On Saturday, March 5, head to Fam Jam (Family Friendly Day) at Social Lights from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Rochester at the Peace Plaza! Why stay inside on such a beautiful day when you can come out and watch your little ones' faces light up from all the glowing displays, fun and unique activities, and delicious food vendors!

Wondering what to wear to Social Lights? Look no further…

Quote of the Week

Our family recently watched the movie "King Richard" and were amazed as the father of Venus and Serena Williams devoted just as much if not more time, effort, and energy as a father and coach into developing their talent, training, and careers!

When I saw local news anchor Devon Martin’s interview below, I immediately drew a connection between that passion of Richard Williams and that of Kamau Wilkins when he said, “The best job in the world is to be a dad, that’s the best job in the world. Coaching just extends that.”

In the clip below you’ll see father and son Kamau and Mateo Wilkins go in for a celebratory hug right after Mateo won the 2022 Minnesota State Fencing Championship! The smiles captured say it all.

Remember as you go forward today that “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” – Nelson Mandela

This has been CarolAnn, your eagle eye in the sky, or should I say online… either way, I am known for catching the great comments and conversations in the comment sections! I am here to keep you connected with online content, quote worthy comments on local social networks, and local community happenings and events! If you see or know of any events, conversations, or content that is voiced by or relevant to the BIPOC community please contact me at rochesterincolor@postbulletin.com.

