“RISE isn't a safe place, it's a BRAVE space”

Over the summer, Mayo Clinic and the Rochester branch of the NAACP held a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the RISE High and RISE Up programs to connect successful mentors with Black and underrepresented high school and college students with potential. More than 175 students vied for the 40 available spots. The four-week programs provided the RISE scholars opportunities to explore careers in healthcare and business, while also learning leadership and public speaking skills. Darian Du earned one of the coveted spots in the RISE program and shared that experience.

Tell us about you and your family.

I live in Rochester, in a family of four. My father, Zeji, works at the Mayo Clinic as a Research Scientist, and my mother, Ying, is a homemaker. My sister is 9 1/2 years older than I am (and never lets me forget it), and she is working for Bain and Co. in New York City. We have lived here all my life and I currently attend Mayo High School as a senior. Some things I am involved with in the community are the Rochester Asian American Organization, Mayo Debate, Mayo Stock Club, Mayo Key Club, Honors Orchestra, the Roca Elite Climb Team, lifeguarding at the RAC, Camp Olson YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, Rochester Chamber Music Society, and of course, the RISE for Youth Program, among other things.

How did you find out about the RISE program?

I found out about the RISE for Youth Program from an email my assistant principal, Carrie Ekert, sent me. We had actually recently been talking about ways I could benefit the community whilst also bolstering my own medical experience and academic career. Hearing about the program, she said she hoped I would apply for this incredible opportunity. I looked at what benefits being in the program would get me, and I knew I absolutely had to apply.

What was most memorable about the RISE experience?

For me personally, the most memorable thing was the people involved and how enjoyable they made the program. Everyone is genuinely wishing the best for you, it's hard not to like being there. Waking up at 8 a.m. on a summer day was somehow fun, knowing that I got to see like-minded people who still had such diverse experiences! My fellow scholars were the most amazing people, and nearly all the speakers we had were incredible as well, inspiring and motivating us daily. There was one speaker in particular that I would like to thank, Tom Thibodeau. Coming into the program, I was in the worst mental state I have ever experienced. Tom spoke to me like an individual, stressing how significant we all were, and preaching servant leadership. Stunned by his words, it was like I could actually feel how healing his words were. The way he spoke, as well as the powerful subject matter, helped resolve years' worth of doubt and self-image issues.

What does participating in the program mean to you?

Being in the program means a haven to me, now and forever. At RISE, I'm sure many other people will tell you about the same thing I will: RISE isn't a safe place, it's a BRAVE space. In a safe place, you are allowed to share your story without judgment. However, in a brave space, you're actively encouraged to share, speak up, comment, and add whatever you deem productive to the conversation. I have never experienced that degree of welcoming, and I will remember it for the rest of my life, because I know that the bonds we forged, connection we shared, will last us long past our graduation date.

Would you recommend the program to others? Why or why not?

I would absolutely recommend the RISE Program! There is something there for everyone, no matter what you're interested in later on for a profession. It also helps with a lot more than just your career/resume. It is truly a great way to improve yourself as well. They don't just leave you behind after graduation either, they help set you up for success in the future by providing mentor in whatever area you are interested in, and allowing that relationship to prosper with regular meetings.

What do you plan to pursue for a career?

Currently, I am very intrigued in Psychology, specifically Cognitive Psychology. In my junior year, I took AP Psych, and I loved every lecture, reading, and assignment. Learning about it was honestly something I enjoyed. Intrinsically, not extrinsically motivated, as my teacher, Mr. Lunde, would say. Speaking of, the course wouldn't have been anywhere near as enjoyable without his animated lessons and down-to-earth teaching style. If he is reading this, I would like to thank him as well for changing my career path and showing me something I really didn't know much about before.

What do you like most about Rochester? Least?

There's a lot of ups and downs that come with Rochester, Minnesota. Something I really do like is the people I meet here. Coming back from college tours in New York, I can really appreciate how much nicer everyone is. Small talk is a lot more common and more personal. What I like the least about Minnesota would easily be the winters (as many a Minnesotan would say.) Brutal cold, sheer winds, and an excruciatingly long amount of time make for a hellish winter, to say the least.

Do you plan to remain in Rochester after college? Why or why not?

My personal career path has always involved me outside Rochester, and even the Midwest. I didn't really like the size of Rochester, and I always felt like opportunities would be too small and not plentiful enough for me to be satisfied with for the rest of my life. However, after the program, I really am struck by just how much opportunity there is, right here under my nose! I suppose we'll just have to see where my life ends up taking me.

What is one thing most people would be surprised to know about you?

I enjoy the quiet a lot! Usually people think of me as talkative and social, so it comes as a little surprise sometimes to people that I enjoy comfortable silence just as much as active conversation. I think it's also a great way to tell the people you're with that you're comfortable enough around them to just be quiet. If you're by yourself, it's quite nice as well. Some of the best decisions I've made/thoughts I've come up with have been when I was completely alone and didn't have anyone chiming in my ear.