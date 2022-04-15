'(Rochester) is a city that appears to be committed to becoming inclusive'

Katherine Sublett<br/> Contributed

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

No. Originally, I’m from Chicago. I currently live in Winona. My mother accepted a position at Community Memorial Hospital, now known as Winona Health back in 1973.

What do you like best about Rochester?

It’s a growing city that appears to be committed to becoming inclusive, focusing on the BIPOC and marginalized communities.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

Changes need to be made with the apparent and continued disparity in areas of education, affordable housing, medical care and sentencing for criminal offenses involving people of color.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I own/operate a non-profit organization. I choose this career to make a difference in areas that have a need but are often overlooked.

• Expungements (sealing criminal backgrounds)

• Financial Literacy Classes

• Cultural Humility Training

• Health and Wellness Awareness

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

Make sure your community has a need for the programs and services you are providing.

What do you believe is your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

My greatest accomplishment is the respect and integrity I’ve earned from a community I once took from.

My greatest challenge I’ve had to overcome is asking foundations, organizations, companies and local supporters for funding and sponsorships.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

I’m an introvert. Although I’m out in the community advocating for change. I prefer my quiet happy space and chilling at home.

