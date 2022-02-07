Rochester NAACP issues statement on the police killing of Amir Locke

The Rochester branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has issued the following statement regarding the police killing of Amir Locke :

A city that was marred by the public lynching of George Floyd less than two years ago has once again been thrust into the spotlight for what can only be described as unforgivable police practices. Amir Locke, 22, was not the subject of the MPD's warrant, had no prior police record, was in possession of a legal firearm, and is now the latest victim of what has become known as "police executions" across the country. Our communities cannot be asked to trust law enforcement on a consistent basis when the dead provide more answers than the living. Our communities cannot be asked to be patient as all the facts emerge, while law enforcement omits facts in the hopes of avoiding media backlash. (NAACP National Office).

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP is dedicated to ensuring a badge is never used a shield for accountability. It is also unacceptable for local law enforcement to justify keeping no-knock warrants in place because they haven’t been used in recent past. Amir Locke, a young black man sleeping on the coach lost his life because of this! We call on the City of Rochester’s Police Department and Olmsted County Sherri’s Office to immediately suspend all use of no-knock warrants, pending a determination by the Minnesota Board Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) as to whether the no knock procedure is an appropriate use of police power.

The Rochester Branch of the NAACP sends our thoughts, prayers, and comfort to the Amir Locke family.