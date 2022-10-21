Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

No, I’m not originally from Rochester, although today I would say I’m from Rochester. I'm originally from Chicago. My mother and father are the reason I came to Rochester. I was still a teen when I moved here.

What do you like best about Rochester?

The thing I like best about Rochester is its diversity. I’ve had the pleasure to grow up with many different nationalities here.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

I think Rochester needs to be more open to the wants and needs of the urban culture. We need more flavor. More VIBEZ!

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I currently own and operate a recording studio that goes by the name of 4S Entertainment. We also offer photo and video recording. I chose this because I’ve been in the business for well over 20 years. Music and entertainment is all I know.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

My advice would be to just focused on your calling. There will be ups and downs, frowns and smiles, but you have to stay dedicated, determined, and discipline knowing that music is what you love. God. Love. Music. Three things that brings us all together.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

My greatest accomplishment thus far would be opening a new location for 4S. We have had some challenges that many would let detour them, but I know my calling. I want the kids to have a place to create. I place to feel alive! My place has been doing that! And I want it to continue to grow.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

One thing about me most don’t know is that I’m a God-fearing man that knows I have a calling of being a leader to those around me! I just want to used the right way ! God Bless 4S!

