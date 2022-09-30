"Rochester says 'You can make it here!'”

Cecil Bellephant. Contributed

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, what led you here?

I moved to Rochester from Kankakee, Ill., which is an hour south of Chicago, in June of 2010. I had been praying that God would open a new opportunity for my family to live in a family-friendly location. One day, while I was working, a co-worker told me about Rochester, and what a great place it was to live. So, I took a leap of faith, took a two-week vacation, packed up my family in the van and headed towards Rochester to see if God was leading us up north. From that point on, God began to lay out his plan for us, one miracle at a time. We met our realtor at a local restaurant where she worked part-time as a waitress. Over the next few days, we got acquainted with the community, attended a local church and met some great people. A month later, we found ourselves moving into a home in a surrounding community where my children could transition together in the same school building. The neighbors were welcoming, helpful and a true blessing.

What do you like best about Rochester?

I love the peaceful, serene and hope-filled atmosphere that personifies Rochester and seemingly fills the streets everyday. It just seems to be a charge in the air here that says, “You can make it here!” I love that! It’s special!

What changes do you think still need to be made?

Rochester is a special city that cultivates an atmosphere of hope. In the spirit of hope, I believe there is a need for a defined system for mentorship through community outreach. I envision a mentorship program that incorporates individuals from all ages, kids, teens and adults, embracing diversity with the main goal for unity and a society that contributes to communities in a meaningful way. The mentorship program would have programs focusing first in the home with parents learning how to lead their families through role modeling and being present. The program would have personal development, relationship building and hands on skills that encourage giving of oneself to serve others.

I believe that implementing an effective community mentorship program in Rochester would bring our community closer and would make this city even greater.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I love serving people and spreading joy. I currently get to live this out daily through two occupational areas in my life. My first passion was clear to me many years ago when I felt a calling to go into Ministry and since have pursued that calling. I am currently a Licensed Pastor with the Assemblies of God. My second passion is my heart for both adults and children. This has recently lead me to a second career path working with both adults and children in the medical field. My hope is to be a blessing to every person I come across.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

One piece of advice could be fully explained with one word: prayer. Being a pastor or serving others first is a labor of true love. Being a pastor fundamentally is a call to love as God loves us and to serve every person you come across, truly seeking their embetterment before your own. This often does not come natural to us. When going into ministry, first you sense the call, then you must pray to confirm the call. Once the call is confirmed, then you must pray for God to give you His love for humanity and His desire to serve this world selflessly.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment has been walking across the stage with my wife, Kim, this past April and receiving our License for Pastorate through the Assemblies of GOD. I am the one who obtained licensure, but make no mistake, I could not have done it without God, my family and friends consistently encouraging me every step of the way. We did this together and that is why it is my greatest accomplishment.

What has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

The greatest challenge I have had to overcome has been loss, specifically loss of a child. At his funeral, I read a letter I wrote him when he was a baby. This letter spoke of all the hopes and dreams I had for him, from the mountain top moments to the valleys. I desired to teach him, mentor him, on how to become a great man and father. Reading this letter was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do because I realized that those hopes and dreams would not come to full fruition in my son. With God’s help, my perspective changed from loss to hope. I am now thankful to God for the time I was able to have my son rather than angry for time that is no more. That is not a thought process that I obtained on my own - it is a gift from God. Everyday I have to intentionally think positive and choose to seek out the good. God’s hope provides assurance in my life and His strength in me stands out more than sadness by far!

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

Most people probably would not know this about me, but ... I have a routine that I do every morning. Every morning I get up, look in the mirror and I say to myself, “Today is a GREAT day to be alive! Great things are going to happen for you and your family today! So let’s enjoy this day!”

Of course, I know that we as human beings cannot control everything that happens to us on any given day, but I also believe that we can control how we think about about what comes our way. Perspective is so powerful! When life hands you lemons, you can either gripe about your lemons or ... You can make lemonade! How we start our day usually depicts our mental trajectory for that day!

Why not start your day happy, hopeful and joyful on purpose!

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com