Rochester stylist and entrepreneur making waves (and not just finger waves)

Shade Jordan, owner-operator of Cashmere Lux Salon and founder and CEO of Cashmere Lux Products, recently announced her premium line of all-natural hair products will begin retailing in more than 200 Target stores in the Midwest.

Trust the Process

Shade shares on her FB page, “I formulated Cashmere Lux after being fired from my job. I was depressed and figuring out where my life was going. My hair started falling out from stress. I decided to formulate on paper and test on myself.

"While I continued to work in a salon, I noticed many of my clients suffering from hair loss. I would hand them my first product, (scalp therapy oil). ”

Her product line began to grow almost as quickly as her clients hair!

Talk About Growth

Today Shade is the owner of a full-service professional salon, CEO of her natural hair product line, teaching master classes to other stylists, a business coach for other entrepreneurs, co-owner of Hair Shook Beauty Supplies in Austin,, and co-hosting The Shackled History Unleashed podcast every Wednesday at noon.

Inclusivity Starts at The Root

Its not just Shade who is making waves in the Jordan family. Her husband, Gilbert Jordan IV, owner of Uncle Gil’s Cutz, has been featured in the news repeatedly for his determination to bring access to a barber for black men in barberless communities.

Access to skilled barbers and stylists who are knowledgeable and experienced with the diverse types of hair people of color have is an issue that affects anyone living outside of major metro areas. Nearby Luther College is getting to the root of the problem by bringing in Master Barber Uncle Gil for their students.







“I could only get a haircut when I go home,” said Mychal Shed, a junior at Luther College. “There was a point in time when didn’t get my haircut for four months.”

Luther College then started to partner with Clipdart to hire "Uncle Gil," who lives up to his name, giving life advice while giving them a chop.

Building Relationships One Braid at a Time

