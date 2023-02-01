99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color
|
Community contributions
Community contributions
Unedited, unpaid content from readers. Lightly edited.

Shining a light on Black History Month

Literally. On the buildings of Mayo Clinic.

By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 10:53 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
327163105_1140349979982365_4720601155648305925_n.jpg
Mayo Clinic lights its buildings green, yellow, and red in recognition of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/blackhistorymonth?__eep__=6&amp;__cft__[0]=AZX_xU2BXlBJfkTmOR506PWXtpbnVEnk07MsZkk1bpaSLwY2HYpma-sEqZ2pAfs1o7yZWbey20Df3hFjzOJaSnmoX65k7ucTbUTo565pVL3ZcaaqL2saQhXJovy31ir1_Co8v9SZ2-E0A0Cbqv_2Srovj6sEj9HSr7w69M8xxCNp3Si95uDTClZmRWzFriQVkXw&amp;__tn__=*NK-R">Black History Month</a>. <br/><br/>
Mayo Clinic

Press release from Mayo Clinic:

"Tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 1), Mayo Clinic will light its buildings green, yellow, and red in recognition of Black History Month . This month is a time to appreciate, honor, and celebrate the rich history of our African American community and its contributions to American culture and history. Throughout the month of February, we will be honoring and recognizing those who have made significant contributions to history."

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMAYO CLINIC
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
image1.jpeg
Rochester in Color
'There are people waiting to encourage you. ... You just have to find them'
Get to know Ashwakh Abdalla, a recent University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate.
January 27, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Alysha Carlisle
Charlie Perkins.png
Rochester in Color
Why we need to set boundaries
How to hold yourself accountable and find what matters most to you.
January 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Charlie Perkins
Everyday 365 Clothing - MyKitta Davis
Business
MyKitta Davis is ready to help Rochester minority business owners
After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.
January 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_8173.JPG
Local
Minority entrepreneurs invited to lunch and learn on Jan. 13 in Rochester
The networking event includes three keynote speakers, including MyKitta Davis, Maria Serbus and Juice The Comedian.
January 09, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports