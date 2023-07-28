Should actors be scared of AI?

Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) continue to reshape various industries. Actors stand on the precipice of a profound transformation.

The emergence of AI-driven technologies has sparked curiosity and apprehension within the acting community. One of the primary concerns actors express regarding AI technology is the potential threat of job displacement.

As AI technology evolves, sophisticated algorithms and neural networks can accurately simulate human behavior and emotions. This raises the question of whether AI-driven characters can replace human actors, jeopardizing their livelihoods and artistic expression.

Actors fear losing roles to digital counterparts that require no physical presence, extensive rehearsals, or the nuances that make human performances unique. Actors pride themselves on their ability to evoke genuine emotions and connect with audiences on a deep level.

However, the intrusion of AI technology raises concerns about potentially diminishing emotional authenticity. The fear is that audiences may gradually become desensitized to artificially generated performances, devaluing the raw and genuine emotions that actors bring to their craft.

Despite their fears, many actors recognize the power of technology to enhance their skills. They advocate for striking a delicate balance between innovation and tradition, harnessing AI as a tool rather than a replacement.

By leveraging AI technology to augment their performances, actors can preserve the invaluable human element that captivates audiences and makes their art form unique.

While actors' fears about AI technology are valid, the trajectory of AI's impact on the acting profession remains uncertain. As the industry evolves, fostering dialogue and collaboration between artists and technologists is crucial to ensure that innovation complements, rather than undermines, the rich tradition of the performing arts. Only through this delicate balance can actors continue to shine on stage and screen, captivating audiences with their unique blend of talent, emotion, and authenticity.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.