Stephanie Whitehorn: Thoughts on my journey into history

This past May I had the honor of witnessing my "bonus son" walk the stage as a graduate of Tuskegee University with his bachelor's degree in business, and on this trip I was able to explore some of our nation's history in Montgomery, Alabama.

It amazes me how the knowledge of history is able to shed light on the world of today.

This is a reflection of my experience walking through the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum.

The Memorial Corridor at The National Memorial for Peace and Justice. More than 4400 African American men, women, and children were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned, and beaten to death by white mobs between 1877 and 1950. The National Memorial for Peace and Justice is a sacred space for truth-telling and reflection about racial terror in America and its legacy. Courtesy Soniakapadia / Creative Commons

The silence is so loud it echoes in my ears. There is a pain so intense you want nothing more than for it to stop. At times the feeling was nearly nauseating. The shock of it all is breathtaking, and not with a sense of beauty but of near-suffocation the truth is made undeniably real. It is the soil that we cannot rid the earth of, the soil you cannot wash off. It is soil on which we stand. The soil that is our land. It was the soil for me.

First, let me begin by saying that I consider myself to be among the community of those who are woke. I take this to mean we are aware of the transgressions of the forefathers of this country and seek to enlighten others of our plight and the current implications of those wrongs.

I have seen the MLK memorial in Washington, D.C., and I've visited countless historical sites on the East Coast. Yet I was uncomfortably unprepared for the unspoken conversation before me.

I walked for what seemed like miles, so in awe that I was completely unaware of the tightness of my new shoes. I found myself walking upright like a girl just out of etiquette class, not wanting to appear sluggish, and paired with a feeling of fear of being reprimanded by the instructor.

I walked through the memorial dedicated to the lives lost to lynching, burning and beating for the crime of birth with excess melanin in the skin.

Nkyinkim Installation by West African artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Courtesy Soniakapadia / Creative Commons

There were countless canvases that displayed the vast number of lives lost. So many of them were unnamed. There was a feeling of loss — an eerie and unsettling state like being in a cemetery where no bodies lay. The information displayed was more than anyone can read and process, despite your level of education.

As I walked, I read and thought the years seemed endless. The names began to seem familiar. The stories also began to feel like articles I'd read on Newsbreak or Facebook. As you reach end of the experience and the display of injustices, you are met by life-size sculptures that seem to have been molded from the very earth that these painful memories were made upon, the pain of my ancestors. There are footprints and hands you can touch. The experience so intense you hear the soft cries and loud screams for help. Enlarged photos present images so real, you feel that you are standing with them.

A collection of soil from lynching sites across the United States on display at The Legacy Museum. Courtesy Bill Sutton / Creative Commons

But again it was the soil — the soil that contains the DNA of the many souls lost. The soil that bears witness to the lynching, burnings and beatings. The soil holds within it the truth of blood evidence.

As I looked at the green grass and beautiful flowers, I began to think of roses. Although not my favorite flower, they have an interesting story. It's true that the prettiest roses grow in soil with a healthy amount of blood. So in this I now have a new understanding of the rose growing from concrete, as even concrete is poured upon soil.

Stephanie Whitehorn lives in Rochester with her family.