Rochester in Color

'Teachers and law firms treated me differently'

Get to Know… Opal Richards

Opal Richards.
By Christy Blade
April 01, 2022 11:47 AM
Local business owner and community volunteer Opal Richards is the kind of person you would want on your side when navigating stressful life transitions. She is kind, soft spoken and compassionate, putting others quickly at ease. But don’t let her gentle nature fool you. She can be fierce and determined when representing those most vulnerable at her law firm, Opal Richards Law.

Are you originally from the Rochester area? If not, where are you from and what led you here? 

I was born in New York and grew up in a small town in Massachusetts. My husband completed his training at Mayo Clinic, so I moved here to be with him after we got married.

What do you like best about Rochester?  

Rochester is large enough to have variety and diversity, yet small enough for you to meet people you know in the grocery store.

What changes do you think still need to be made?  

Rochester needs to welcome diversity. The clinic hires staff from all cultures, races and nationalities, but Rochester residents are still not comfortable interacting with people who look, think, speak and behave differently. This discomfort must change as we get to know and appreciate differences among cultures and races.

What does a family lawyer do and why did you choose that career?  

As a family lawyer, I have the privilege of helping people through some of the most stressful and challenging life events. I help people transition through divorces, child custody, paternity, child support, child visitation, and adoption matters.

I chose this particular area of law because I am able to closely interact with my clients to empower, educate and guide them through the legal process. I enjoy explaining what the applicable laws are, how the law impacts their family, and helping them achieve their individual goals.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to become a lawyer?  

If the person is in college, I would encourage them to choose a major they love, because almost any major can benefit you in law school and in the practice of law.

If the person is in high school, I advise them to study diligently so their teachers can give them excellent recommendations and support them throughout their college experience.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?  

One of my most challenging and fulfilling cases was securing the finances and family home for a wife and daughters for a family whose husband/father denied even the existence of the marriage.

Our family was not wealthy, so affording college was a challenge for our family. When I was accepted to law school, we had to scramble to pay those expenses as well.

I have also had to overcome racism, because teachers and law firms treated me differently than other students. Teachers graded some of my papers lower than they should have, and then used the same papers to create exams for their graduate students. Some law firms were very interested in having me join their firm, but would not hire me once they saw me in person.

What is one thing most people don't know about you? 

I am originally from the East Coast, but my family and I have lived and attended church in Rochester for more than 20 years.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com

