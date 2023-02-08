The Black Excellence Expo
Black Business Owners: Please register your business for a vendors booth at the expo. There is no charge.
Black History Month: Black Excellence Expo
The Black Excellence Expo will be taking place on February 25th at the new Sports Mentorship Academy Recreation Center located at:
920 40th Street NW Door #5
Rochester, MN 55901
