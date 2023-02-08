99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester in Color
Community contributions
Unedited, unpaid content from readers. Lightly edited.

The Black Excellence Expo

Black Business Owners: Please register your business for a vendors booth at the expo. There is no charge.

By Andre Crockett
February 08, 2023 06:56 AM
Black History Month: Black Excellence Expo

The Black Excellence Expo will be taking place on February 25th at the new Sports Mentorship Academy Recreation Center located at:

920 40th Street NW Door #5
Rochester, MN 55901

Black Business Owners: Please register your business for a vendors booth at the expo. There is no charge!

