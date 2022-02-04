I heard about a high school in Chicago where students had to pass a certain number of courses to graduate, and if they didn't pass a course, they got the grade "Not Yet."

I thought that was fantastic, because if you get a failing grade, you think, I'm nothing, I'm nowhere. But if you get the grade "Not Yet" you understand that you're on a learning curve. It gives you a path into the future. A simple way to start changing to a growth mindset is using a little word, yet.

In essence, the word means a realization that some things are worth waiting for, and those things take work. It's not always easy, but the power of this small word allows for success.

Yet implies that something is achievable. Yet puts a person back in charge of their destiny.

A great way to integrate the power of yet into all that you do is to identify where you're using the word 'can't'. All you need to do is add the word 'yet' on the end and you're there. I can't ride a bike… yet.

People with a growth mindset believe we can cultivate these characteristics through effort and that the process of cultivating them is more important than the actual outcome.

"You’re so talented!” “You are gifted – a natural!” “You’re doing so well in school, you must be really smart!” Children receive these messages (or their negative counterparts), along with many other messages daily from their peers, parents, and teachers.

Are these just words or do they mean more? How are children affected by the words we use to praise, coach, and criticize them? We embrace a growth mindset because we know that we cannot put a limit on knowledge and learning.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.