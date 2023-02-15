99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color

The Road to Homeownership seminar Saturday

The seminar focuses on helping Black homebuyers.

By Andre Crockett
February 15, 2023 02:55 PM
IMG_1421.JPG

What To Read Next
unnamed.jpg
Rochester in Color
Sports Mentorship Academy opens new gym on Saturday
February 15, 2023 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
DSC_6101 copy.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I want to do everything it takes to be successful'
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mackenzie Rutherford
Charlie Perkins.png
Rochester in Color
'Why optimism can be hard'
February 10, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Charlie Perkins
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Former Rochester tennis coach sentenced to 19 days in jail for sexually assaulting teenager he taught
February 15, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
E2B5549D-FAFD-4A22-AE41-35CAEEDCC702.jpeg
Prep
'I want to make him proud': John Marshall speedster Keondre Bryant dedicates college commitment to late father
February 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Madison Kelly
Lifestyle
Style should make you happy
February 15, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
354836ac277c5a282a39a5b3d62469b9.jpg
Local
Lawmakers seek to extend tax exemption to rebuild Mazeppa property destroyed by fire
February 15, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden