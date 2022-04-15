SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Rochester in Color

'Traveling While Black'

History Center exhibit looks at the Green Book.

By Andre Crockett
April 15, 2022 12:11 PM
History Center Group for RIC

The History Center of Olmsted County's recent exhibit, “Traveling While Black,” outlined the challenges faced by black travelers in the fifties.

The exhibit featured the “Green Book,” the guide that listed establishments across the U.S. where Blacks could find lodging, places to eat, and purchase gasoline. It also lets visitors learn the impact of discrimination on Rochester and its
Black residents through oral histories of Rochester residents who experienced discrimination.

On Saturday, April 4, HealthCORE students Brianna Blue, Puja Chhetri, PaChia Moua, Chidiogo Orakwue, and Yula Tsering met with current and former Black members of the Rochester community.

Students were introduced to the “ Traveling While Black ” exhibit curated by the Olmsted History Center, discussing challenges and barriers African Americans have faced following abolition of slavery in the U.S., and resources like the Green Book that were created as a support network during the Jim Crow era. Students heard firsthand experiences from George Thompson, Joyce Gibbs, Virginia Mendenhall, Linda Brown , and Pastor Andre Crockett, as they reflected on their roles in pioneering inclusive practice and advocating for equity in Rochester.

Watch: https://www.c-span.org/video/?459218-1/traveling-black-exhibit

