Want to 'have a direct impact on the future of our judiciary'?

Press release from the State of Minnesota:

Walz, Flanagan Seek Applicants for Vacancies on the Commission on Judicial Selection

ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the start of a process to fill 27 seats on the Commission on Judicial Selection appointed by the Governor. The vacancies include attorney and non-attorney seats in each of Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts, as well as seven at-large seats—including the chair of commission. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor seek applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

“Serving on the Commission on Judicial Selection provides a unique opportunity to have a direct impact on the future of our judiciary,” said Governor Walz. “We are looking for dedicated public servants, attorneys and non-attorneys, who are ready to help write the next chapter in Minnesota’s history.”

“A fair and impartial judiciary that protects the rights of everyone in Minnesota is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Merit selection of our judges is critical to upholding this ideal, and we know it’s important for the people most impacted by decisions to have seats at the table.”

Individuals may request an application by contacting Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 1 and should be addressed to Governor Tim Walz.

The Commission on Judicial Selection solicits, considers, and recommends candidates to the Governor for vacancies in the district courts and the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. In addition to the Governor’s 27 appointments, the Minnesota Supreme Court also appoints 22 members to the commission. The Supreme Court plans to post its vacancies soon. For more information about applying to the Supreme Court’s vacancies, please refer to the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.

For more information about the Commission on Judicial Selection, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us