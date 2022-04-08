Want to make a difference?

This summer, 40 high school and college students will be the first participants in RISE for Youth , a strategic collaboration between Mayo Clinic and the Rochester branch of the NAACP. The program is designed to help Black and underrepresented students find pathways to success in education and employment.

"Not all students have the same opportunities to realize their full potential," says Dr. Anjali Bhagra , medical director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. "The RISE for Youth program will provide education and training designed to remove barriers to equity."

The program also will provide students with something else: mentorship from professionals in various fields.

"Mentoring is a way for students to develop relationships with adults who can help guide them as they move forward in their education and

career paths," says Walé Elegbede, president of the Rochester branch of the NAACP. "It's a way to build connections that may help them down the road when they are ready to enter the working world."

The RISE for Youth program is accepting applications from potential mentors. The program has opportunities for two types of mentors:



Primary mentors

They will meet with a student at least once per quarter for a year.

Flash mentors

They would be available to students on a one-time basis.

"Mentoring can be a deeply rewarding experience," says Elegbede. "It's a chance to truly make a difference in someone else's life."

Interested mentors can learn more or apply by visiting the RISE for Youth mentor page or email the RISE for Youth team . Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 15.