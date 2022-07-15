Are you originally from the Rochester area?

No, I'm not originally from Rochester. I was born in Chicago and around 5 years old my mother decided to move to Winona. So I spent most of my childhood in Winona and ended up moving to Rochester right before I became a sophomore in high school.

What do you like best about Rochester?

I like that Rochester is a safe place for the most part to raise kids and have a family.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

I think that Rochester could benefit from a more diverse nightlife and I think that we could still use some more family center activities.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

I currently work at Subaru of Rochester in the sales department. I got into the auto industry through a family member who was a sales manager at a local dealership here in town. So I have been selling cars for about four-and-a-half years now.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

As far as advice that I would give to someone looking to get into the automotive industry, is that it's a great industry overall and that it gives you a lot of opportunity to get promoted. You really do not need a college degree to make a decent living and there are lots of opportunities within the industry.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

I consider my greatest accomplishment to be that I've been married for 25 years and it's very close to being 26 years. I believe the great challenge that I've had to overcome is the thought process of thinking small. I believe we are all put here for a purpose and that purpose will enhance the lives of the people around us and in our community and maybe even globally.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

I like to practice yoga.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com