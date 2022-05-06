'We need to change the 'them and us' mentality'

Laithan Dyer. Contributed

Are you originally from the Rochester area?

No. I relocated to Rochester from Minneapolis to be close to my children and perhaps reunite my relationship.

What do you like best about Rochester?

I like to watch the evolution of Rochester best.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

Rochester is great, but it is still a small town really. We need to change the acceptance of the "outsiders" them and us mentality, which is pervasive within the Rochester day-to-day culture.

What do you do for a living?

I work in electronic manufacturing, which was not the plan, but the work is steady. I worked COVID all the way through today.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

Well ... patience. Have it to spare.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment?

I'm proudest of my children and not strangling them as they become teenagers. Ha! Seriously.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

There are many things that people don't know. A little privacy is wonderful in these "tell it all online" TikTok daze/days.

