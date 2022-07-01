What's on you summer experience list?

Well, summer days are upon us. The question I have is, what do you want to do this summer?

It can be so much fun to get involved in an “experience list” of activities. You can do plenty of these alone or invite a friend along. After all, friends and family can make every experience better! So as the summer season kicks off, why not gather your family around to come up with your very own summer experience list.

I have 5 fun ideas that are achievable for everyone.



Schedule a Lunch Date. Arrange a date and time to take your kids to see where mom or dad works, then go to lunch at one of their favorite spots. Make a Movie Starring Your Family. With video capabilities on our cell phones, the technology is right in your hands, so put it to good use. Either chronicle your family’s summer adventures or develop your own scripted story for a fun summer project. Run a Lemonade Stand with a Twist. Put your kid’s entrepreneurial skills to work for a good cause by donating lemonade sale proceeds to charity. Make fun signs to spark an interest in your family’s goodwill. Go Offline for a Weekend. I know staying away from technology can be a challenge, but it can be completely worth it. Rather than waste your days surfing the internet, you'd probably like to do an activity that matters. Do Yoga Outdoors. While doing yoga indoors can be extremely beneficial to a person's health and well-being, doing yoga in nature can be even healthier. You can take part in a yoga class to stay motivated.

Checking items off your family’s experience list will create some lasting memories that are sure to make this a fun summer tradition.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.