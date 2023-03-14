6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
What's the future of the Diversity Council?

Join the community discussion on March 18 at 125Live.

By Andre Crockett
March 14, 2023 02:20 PM

Wondering what the future holds for the Diversity Council? Let's come together and create answers.

This community discussion, facilitated by Tawonda Burks, will be exploring the future of one of our most impactful community organizations: The Diversity Council.

We encourage all Black, Indigenous, People of Color and organizations working in the space of DE&I to join us in this discussion about how to keep this incredible work going!

Join us at 125Live on Saturday, March 18 from 3-5 pm!

