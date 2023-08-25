Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Why do you matter?'

Charlie Perkins.
Contributed
Opinion by Charlie Perkins
Today at 8:00 AM

First and foremost, your uniqueness defines your value. Out of billions of people, there is only one you. Your blend of experiences, thoughts, and emotions is unlike any other. This uniqueness bestows a gift upon the world, enhancing the human experience in unparalleled ways.

Consider the ripple effect you create. Your interactions, no matter how brief, can influence others. A smile, a kind word, a helping hand—these small gestures can reverberate through the lives of people you may never even meet. Your actions can shape someone's day, maybe even their energy.

Furthermore, your journey is a story that matters. The challenges you've overcome, and the lessons you've learned, resonate with others who face similar struggles. Your resilience becomes a source of inspiration, a reminder that they, too, can endure and thrive.

But it's not just about others—your well-being matters. Taking care of yourself isn't selfish; it's essential. Your dreams, your passions, your mental and physical health—they all contribute to the vibrant medley of your being.

Think about the countless connections you've made, the laughter and tears you've shared. Your presence creates a web of relationships that crisscrosses the globe. Friends, family, colleagues—your role in their lives is immeasurable.

In the grand scheme of humanity, your impact might seem like a drop in the ocean. However, remember that even the vast sea consists of innumerable bubbles. Your actions, words, and choices accumulate, creating a legacy that extends far beyond your immediate surroundings.

So, why do you matter? Because you are a singular thread in the complicated fabric of life. Due to the far-reaching impact of your actions, which often extends beyond your conscious realization. Because your journey, with its triumphs and setbacks, can touch hearts and change lives. Remember, your existence in this world is both superbly unique and irreplaceable.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

