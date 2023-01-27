STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester in Color
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Why we need to set boundaries

How to hold yourself accountable and find what matters most to you.

Charlie Perkins.png
Charlie Perkins.
Contributed
Opinion by Charlie Perkins
January 27, 2023 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

We all need boundaries. They keep us safe and distinguish me from you. They help us focus on what’s most important to us. And they improve relationships by generating explicit expectancies and responsibilities.

But it can be difficult to presume what limits you need to set. One way to identify boundaries is to think about the areas where you’re experiencing problems. For example, do you constantly feel exhausted? Do you feel uncomfortable around your coworker? Do you feel annoyed by your mother's intrusions? Each of these problems tells you lack boundaries in this area of your life. So, what limits do you need? Consider these boundaries:

  • Physical Boundaries 

Physical boundaries defend your space and body, your right to not be touched, privacy, and to meet your physical needs such as relaxing or eating.

  • Sexual Boundaries   

Sexual boundaries protect your right to approve, to ask for what you enjoy sexually, and to be honest about your partner's sexual history.

  • Emotional or Mental Boundaries 

Emotional or mental boundaries protect your claim to declare your feelings and thoughts, not to be criticized or invalidated, and not to take care of other people’s feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Spiritual or Religious Boundaries 

Spiritual boundaries protect your right to trust in what you want, worship as you desire, and exercise your spiritual or religious beliefs.

  • Financial and Material Boundaries 

Financial and material boundaries protect your financial means and possessions, your right to use your money as you choose, to not give or loan your money or possessions if you don’t want to, and your request to be paid by an employer as agreed. I encourage you to hold yourself accountable for creating boundaries to protect yourself, maintain (or establish) your individuality, and ensure that you use your time, energy, and resources for what matters most to you.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.

Roch In Color Banner

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLE
What To Read Next
image1.jpeg
Rochester in Color
'There are people waiting to encourage you. ... You just have to find them'
Get to know Ashwakh Abdalla, a recent University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate.
January 27, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Alysha Carlisle
Everyday 365 Clothing - MyKitta Davis
Business
MyKitta Davis is ready to help Rochester minority business owners
After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.
January 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_8173.JPG
Local
Minority entrepreneurs invited to lunch and learn on Jan. 13 in Rochester
The networking event includes three keynote speakers, including MyKitta Davis, Maria Serbus and Juice The Comedian.
January 09, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Charlie Perkins.png
Rochester in Color
How to find (or reconnect with) friends as an adult
It's time to make that coffee invite.
December 30, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Charlie Perkins