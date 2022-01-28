Why you need to laugh

Can laughter help reduce illness, improve quality of life, and change our perception of the world? Science shows that engaging in daily laughter is one step in the right direction. Laughter can help lessen your stress, depression, anxiety, and may make you feel happier. It can also improve your self-esteem.

In this episode of the "Wisdom WIth Charlie" podcast, I’m encouraging people to use laughter as a form of exercise to increase stamina, productivity, and resilience.

A good sense of humor can't cure all ailments, but data is mounting about the positive thing’s laughter can do. A good laugh has great short-term effects. When you start to laugh, it doesn't just lighten your load mentally, it induces physical changes in your body. Here are a few benefits of laughter:

Laughter enhances your intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates your heart, lungs, muscles, and increases the endorphins that are released by your brain.

A rollicking laugh fires up and then cools down your stress response, and it can increase and then decrease your heart rate and blood pressure. The result? A good, relaxed feeling.

Laughter can also stimulate circulation and aid muscle relaxation, both of which can help reduce some of the physical symptoms of stress.

Negative thoughts manifest into chemical reactions that can affect your body by bringing more stress into your system and decreasing your immunity. By contrast, positive thoughts can release neuropeptides that help fight stress and potentially more-serious illnesses.

Laughter may ease pain by causing the body to produce its natural painkillers.

Laughter can also make it easier to cope with difficult situations. It also helps you connect with other people.

Many people experience depression, sometimes due to chronic illnesses. Laughter can help lessen your stress, depression, and anxiety and may make you feel happier. It can also improve your self-esteem.

Laughter is the best medicine. Laugh--and learn--with this week's "Wisdom With Charlie" podcast.

About Charlie Perkins

Charlie Perkins is an author, musician, photographer, and videographer based in Rochester. The Chicago-bred Perkins attended Northwestern University concentrating on Radio, TV Broadcasting, and Interpersonal Communications. He spent 29 years at Harris Bank in Chicago and taught “Principles of Corporate Television” Columbia College in the same city. He has also spent 17 years as Unit Manager, Media Support Services for the Mayo Clinic. In a previous life, he covered the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s championship run, ’96-‘98 as a freelance photographer.