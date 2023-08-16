Why you should attend the Back-to-School block party on Saturday

Rochester's Annual Back to School Block Party and Parade provides students with a fun-filled event focused on building community connections and helping students get a head start to the school year. The event focuses on alleviating the financial burden families face by providing free school supplies, haircuts, shoes, and hygiene products to students.

The event began in 2021 when grassroots community organizers came to the table to address the needs they were seeing within their community. The organizers of the event come from many different backgrounds, including school district employees, community organizers, local business owners, and nonprofit leaders. In 2021, the team was able to distribute 250 backpacks to students in need. In 2022, more than 500 backpacks were distributed and this year the team will distribute over 1,000 backpacks to students.

This year's event is going to be held on Aug. 19, 2023, from noon to 5 p.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Park in Rochester. Numerous organizations have come together to make this wonderful event happen, including Mayo Clinic, Altra Federal Credit Union, PACE, Olmsted Medical Center, Weller Brothers Landscaping, United Way, Rochester Branch NAACP, RSM, Red Cow, Rochester Police Department, City of Rochester, and many more. There will be free backpacks with school supplies, food, shoes, haircuts, and hygiene products distributed to ensure that students within the community are prepared for the upcoming school year. Families will also have the opportunity to connect with numerous local organizations and representatives from Rochester Public Schools at the event.

When organizers were asked why they are passionate about this event and what it means to them they stated:

I chose to be a part of the planning committee for the back-to-school block party because I believe in the importance of creating a welcoming and engaging environment for students and their families as they begin a new academic year. Being able to invest my time and energy into the empowerment of our community has and always will be a blessing sent directly from heaven! I'm honored to be a small piece of this great tradition that hopefully will last for generations to come. — William Whitehorn

I am passionate about the back-to-school block party because I believe education is the key to opening locked doors. I want every student to succeed and tap into their full potential. This event plays a part in helping every student succeed. It takes a village and I truly believe the people organizing this event want to be a part of that village. — Manal Abbadi Whitfield

I help with this event because in my role as an equity specialist within the school district I have directly witnessed the needs that our students have. My goal is to make sure every student has access to a quality education and that starts with making sure that their basic needs are met. — Christopher Whitfield

I work on this event because as a kid I knew what it was like to not have everything that I needed for school. So, as an adult it’s very important to me to be a part of an event and group of people that consistently provide meaningful services and support to local families. — Hannah McMillin

I am helping organize this event because the people involved inspired me to do more than just volunteer for a few hours. — Netti Phang

This back-to-school event is a way for community members to come together to provide resources to families and to also show how much each person volunteering cares about the needs of the youth in our community. This annual event has inspired so many people, young and old, to join in and help build a successful, compassionate community. — Lisa Ross

The reason why I help organize this event is because I did something like it for five years in Rochester back in the day and this is what community looks like to me. Every person, regardless of their nationality or background can come out for one day of fun with their family to celebrate the end of summer as a community and get to know people that don’t look like them. It encourages and inspire kids to do good in school and makes sure that they get the supplies they need to be successful. — Crystal Smith

I help with the event because this is a grass roots effort to help the students in the community and I get to work with people who are passionate about working and serving underrepresented populations, as I am! — Jolene Young

I help organize the back-to-school block party because there’s no other event in Rochester that I feel fills both the needs for a proper education and the need for family inclusive fun and activities. To see the community come together on the big day and see all the smiles, laughter, and joy from both the children and their parents as they have fun, is what makes all the preparation worthwhile. — Huda Abbadi

To sponsor a student for the Back-to-School Block Party you can donate at: https://www.4giving.com/0987.

For up-to-date information regarding the event, please follow Rochester’s Annual Back to School Block Party and Parade on Facebook.

Make sure to mark your calendar and join in on the fun!