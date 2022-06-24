Gabriel Green. Contributed

Are you originally from the Rochester area?

No, I’m from Dallas Texas and I moved to Duluth back in 2006 and started my church there and pastored for a few years. I moved here to have my fourth back surgery done at Mayo.

What do you like best about Rochester?

What I love most about Rochester is the diversity of the city, cleanliness of the city, and the opportunities in entrepreneurship and self sufficiency.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

As with many cities in the United States of America, I still think there are opportunities to build better community relations with the Police Department and people of color. When the police department find ways to engage the community it allows them to build relationships that will in turn decrease crime. I served on the Citizen Review Board appointed by the Mayor and the City Council in Duluth, and I saw firsthand what building those relationships did for the city and for the community and the people of color in the city.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

You ready for this? First, I’m the Director of Client Relations for Service Solutions Center out of Stewartville. I have been working for Matthew Kitzmann and Melissa Davis for about 6 years. Then I

have my own Cleaning Company Called Quality Cleaning MN. I specialize in post construction, residential, and small commercial projects. And then, I have my own hair, clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women store in Rochester called From Head 2 Toe. We are located at 1700 N. Broadway Ave in Unit 118B, lower level of door “D” In the back of the building and our clientele is growing now that people are hearing about our store. I chose what I do because I love cleaning, I mean I really love cleaning and making things nice and orderly. It’s not a job, it’s a career.

I love building relationships with new and existing clients. I have learned in this business and any business for that matter that it’s about taking care of your clients and making sure they are happy and doing that in a way that fosters contract sustainability. I think anyone can clean, but it takes a special person to build that relationship so the clients love having you around and love calling you for repeat work. It’s how we survive, thrive, and prosper.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

I would say to anyone wanting to get into this business is to make sure you like to clean. Anyone in the cleaning business that complains about the condition of the residence or business they are walking into is in the wrong business. Make sure you choose this field for the right reason.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

Hands down my greatest accomplishments have been the relationships I have built working and cleaning for so many years, I understand that my job, my career, is so much better because of the relationships we have with co-workers and clients.

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

That I do take a nap daily, it’s the only way I can re-charge and go all night. Most people see me working and working and practicing the drums and performing and cleaning and more cleaning and managing and directing and encouraging and preaching and ministering to individuals and they see this, and they think I never stop. And, for the most part, I don’t. But I do sleep.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com