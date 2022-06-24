SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Rochester in Color
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'You ready for this?'

Get to Know… Gabriel Green

By Andre Crockett
June 24, 2022 08:45 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Gabriel Green
Gabriel Green.
Contributed

Are you originally from the Rochester area?

No, I’m from Dallas Texas and I moved to Duluth back in 2006 and started my church there and pastored for a few years. I moved here to have my fourth back surgery done at Mayo.

Also Read
Linda Bay
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
‘The best big-school girls high jumper ever in Minnesota’
In 1986, Linda Barsness set the girls high jump record at the Minnesota High School Track and Field Championship Meet. That record still stands in Class AA. She went undefeated in Minnesota high school high jumping for three straight years. And track probably wasn’t even her best sport.
June 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rod Raver
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The high jump. The long fall. The call from God
In 1973, Rochester’s Rod Raver high jumped 7-foot-1 to set the high school state record. Nearly 50 years later, that record still stands. After that jump, though, Raver spent the next decade in a freefall. Until, he says, God caught him.
June 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester's TikTok famous orthodontist opens donut shop next to his office
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 24, 2022 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

What do you like best about Rochester?

What I love most about Rochester is the diversity of the city, cleanliness of the city, and the opportunities in entrepreneurship and self sufficiency.

What changes do you think still need to be made?

ADVERTISEMENT

As with many cities in the United States of America, I still think there are opportunities to build better community relations with the Police Department and people of color. When the police department find ways to engage the community it allows them to build relationships that will in turn decrease crime. I served on the Citizen Review Board appointed by the Mayor and the City Council in Duluth, and I saw firsthand what building those relationships did for the city and for the community and the people of color in the city.

What do you do for a living? Why did you choose that for your career?

You ready for this? First, I’m the Director of Client Relations for Service Solutions Center out of Stewartville. I have been working for Matthew Kitzmann and Melissa Davis for about 6 years. Then I
have my own Cleaning Company Called Quality Cleaning MN. I specialize in post construction, residential, and small commercial projects. And then, I have my own hair, clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women store in Rochester called From Head 2 Toe. We are located at 1700 N. Broadway Ave in Unit 118B, lower level of door “D” In the back of the building and our clientele is growing now that people are hearing about our store. I chose what I do because I love cleaning, I mean I really love cleaning and making things nice and orderly. It’s not a job, it’s a career.

I love building relationships with new and existing clients. I have learned in this business and any business for that matter that it’s about taking care of your clients and making sure they are happy and doing that in a way that fosters contract sustainability. I think anyone can clean, but it takes a special person to build that relationship so the clients love having you around and love calling you for repeat work. It’s how we survive, thrive, and prosper.

What one piece of advice would you give someone looking to pursue the same career?

I would say to anyone wanting to get into this business is to make sure you like to clean. Anyone in the cleaning business that complains about the condition of the residence or business they are walking into is in the wrong business. Make sure you choose this field for the right reason.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment and what has been your greatest challenge you've had to overcome?

Hands down my greatest accomplishments have been the relationships I have built working and cleaning for so many years, I understand that my job, my career, is so much better because of the relationships we have with co-workers and clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is one thing most people don't know about you?

That I do take a nap daily, it’s the only way I can re-charge and go all night. Most people see me working and working and practicing the drums and performing and cleaning and more cleaning and managing and directing and encouraging and preaching and ministering to individuals and they see this, and they think I never stop. And, for the most part, I don’t. But I do sleep.

Get to know ... is a feature in Rochester In Color, a special section within the Post Bulletin's website that profiles people of color in our community. Find it at www.postbulletin.com/rochester-in-color . If you know of someone who should be featured, send us an email at news@postbulletin.com

Roch In Color Banner

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSROCHESTERPEOPLEEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Charlie Perkins.png
Rochester in Color
'Be sure to practice self-care'
All the tension relief activities in the world won't help if you aren't taking care of yourself. Meditation won't do you any good if you aren't getting adequate sleep.
June 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Charlie Perkins
Rochester Chess Club
Rochester in Color
Play in your first chess tournament!
(Or maybe it's your 50th!)
June 17, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Psalms Frye
Rochester Magazine
10 (or so) questions with... Psalms Frye
Homeschooling mother of five and a professional doula.
June 16, 2022 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange