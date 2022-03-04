1959: When Ann Landers wowed Rochester

In early 1959, buttoned-down Rochester flipped its wig over a newspaper advice columnist.

Ann Landers was in town to give a talk and raise awareness for the YWCA. The local citizenry packed Mayo Civic Auditorium to hear Landers talk about failed marriages, difficult children, alcoholism and other vagaries of everyday life.

Ann Landers. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

Was this a case of living vicariously? After all, Rochester—population 40,000 at the time—was healthy, wealthy, and seemingly wise. Personal problems, such as they were, found a comfortable home under the rug.

On the other hand, Landers said in an interview before her talk that mail from Rochester seeking her advice and counsel was “quite heavy.” “Human problems are pretty much the same all over,” she told a Post-Bulletin reporter.

Every move of the two-day visit by Landers was chronicled by the Post-Bulletin, which carried her daily column and co-sponsored her visit. The paper’s publisher, Chuck Withers, met her train.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a lot of hoopla for someone who wasn’t a real person.

How’s that?

Well, Ann Landers was really Eppie Lederer, of Chicago. In 1955, Lederer had applied for the position of advice columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times following the death of Ruth Crowley, the original “Ann Landers.”

Of the 29 final candidates for the position, Lederer was the only one without writing experience, although she had majored in journalism for three years at Morningside College in her hometown of Sioux City, Iowa.

She got the job, taking over the Ann Landers column in December 1955. At the time, the column appeared in 26 newspapers. But within three years of Lederer’s appointment, it was running in 229 newspapers, including the Post-Bulletin.

As Landers, Lederer wrote seven columns a week, with each column responding to three of the 20,000 letters she received each month.

In addition, she made personal appearances, like the one scheduled for Feb. 17, 1959 in Rochester. Her talk was originally set for the theater at Mayo Civic Auditorium. But the 1,400 tickets for that hall went so fast that organizers had to move the event to the arena portion of the complex. There, all 3,200 tickets were quickly snapped up.

That’s more tickets than were sold for the Harlem Globetrotters just a few days earlier. And they had Wilt Chamberlain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Something about this diminutive woman (five-foot two, 108 pounds) made Rochester—a town used to having celebrities in its midst as Mayo Clinic visitors—go ga-ga.

The birth of an advice columnist

Esther “Eppie” Pauline Friedman was born on the 4th of July, 1918 to Russian immigrant parents who were part of the small Jewish community in Sioux City. She had an identical twin sister, named, creatively enough, Pauline “Popo” Esther Friedman. The sisters were inseparable as they grew up, taking the same classes at school, dressing alike and double-dating.

The girls left college after three years and, having met the men of their dreams, held a double wedding. But here, their immediate fortunes diverged. Eppie’s husband, Jules Lederer, was still a struggling salesman. Popo’s husband, Mort Phillips, was scion of a wealthy Wisconsin family. Eventually, Jules joined Mort and became part of the Phillips business empire. Both couples lived for about 10 years in Eau Claire, Wis.

Fast forward to 1955. Eppie and Jules Lederer are living in Chicago, where he is president of a company that manufactures ball point pens. Eppie becomes the new Ann Landers. Ironically, just months later, Popo follows in her sister’s footsteps to become the Dear Abby columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle.

“A dynamic speaker who delighted and fascinated”

It’s unlikely those greeting Eppie Lederer when she stepped off her train from Chicago at 7:30 a.m. in Rochester the day before her talk knew her as anyone other than Ann Landers. Or, for that matter, that they even cared about her real name.

“She is bright and charming, straightforward and energetic,” the Post-Bulletin reported. Landers proved it by remembering the name of the bellhop at the Kahler Hotel from a visit six years earlier. She dashed off to an early appointment for a checkup at Mayo Clinic. Then it was back to the Kahler for a visit to the beauty salon, before meeting with local friends—including Dr. Victor Johnson from the Mayo Foundation and Dr. Edward Litin of the Mayo Clinc—and attending receptions.

At her talk the next night—where Landers “delighted and fascinated the audience for a full hour”—she cemented her local standing by saying Rochester “is a center of hope, health, medical miracles, good friends, gifted doctors and a wonderful newspaper.” Then she shared anecdotes and read from some of the letters she had received.

“A goodly portion of the crowd were men,” the Post-Bulletin reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

“Almost 50 percent of my mail is from men,” Landers told her audience, “And if you would like to know what they are troubled about, I can tell you in one word: women.” It can be a mother, sister, mother-in-law, she said, “but very often it is the wife.”

Trouble in marriages, she said, comes from unrealistic expectations.

Perhaps she had Rochester in mind with another of her remarks: “Trouble comes to people in high and low places alike,” she said. “Money is the most overrated of all commodities.”

Her straight talk was greeted with sustained applause.

“It was without question one of the most interesting programs ever presented by an individual here,” the Post-Bulletin gushed.

Landers’ Legacy

Eppie Lederer wrote the Ann Landers column from 1955 until her death in 2002. The final column under her name was published on July 27, 2002. The column was replaced by Annie’s Mailbox, written by Annie Lane.

Eppie’s sister, Popo, wrote the Dear Abby column under the name Abigail Van Buren. She was replaced by her daughter, Jean Phillips, in 2002.

Ann Landers was known for staking out surprisingly progressive views on social and political issues, and often drew the ire of conservative commentators. She backed equal rights for women, battled the pro-gun lobby, and supported abortion rights. But she also told her readers to avoid tobacco and alcohol.

She was on a first-name basis with a number of political leaders, and was especially close to Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey. During her 1959 visit to Rochester, Landers said she wished Humphrey would run for president in 1960. He did, but lost in the Democratic Party primaries to Sen. John F. Kennedy.

