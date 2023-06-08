3 days. 4 stages. 50 performances

Looking for action-packed days filled to the brim with fun, excitement, and music? The Ashley for the Arts festival might just be able to help with that.

Tyler Hubbard, OneRepublic, Sawyer Brown, REO Speedwagon, and more, all playing over the course of three days (Aug. 10-12). It’s not just live shows either. You can enjoy numerous arts and crafts vendors, an inflatable air park, a petting zoo, painting classes, food vendors, fireworks, and much more.

This Ashley Furniture Industries festival is one of the largest charity events in Wisconsin, donating a large portion of funds to over 70 non-profit organizations, including medical research, children’s charities, and participating schools. This family-friendly fun is only 90 minutes away in Arcadia, Wis., with tickets starting at $45 (though you could have gotten them as cheap as $25 earlier in the year).

The who: Restless Road

The when: Thurs., Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

The style: Country

The songs: “Growing Old With You”; “On My Way”; “Take Me Home.”

Why you should go see them: After getting their start in the TV competition show “X-Factor” back in 2013 and releasing their first EP “Restless Road,” the up-and-coming country band is rapidly gaining well deserved recognition. With their meaningful lyrics and country ballads, they’re the perfect show to see this summer.

The who: Sawyer Brown

The when: Friday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.

The style: Country-pop

The songs: “Some Girls Do”; “The Race Is On”; “The Walk”; “Six Days On The Road.”

Why you should go see them: Sawyer Brown got their start by winning the TV show “Star Search” in 1984. Since then, they’ve won the CMA Horizon Award in 1985, and the CMA Vocal Group of the Year award in 1997.

The who: Trace Adkins

The when: Friday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.

The style: Country

The songs: “Every Light In The House”; “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”; “You’re Gonna Miss This.”

Why you should go see him: Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, and has been nominated for dozens more. He was inducted to the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame in 2008; and inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2014. Also, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.”

The who: Jake Owen

The when: Friday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

The style: Country

The songs: “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”; “Made For You”; “Alone With You.”

Why you should go see him: Owen won the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2009. Since starting his career in 2006, he’s produced eight hit singles. Over the years Owen has even toured with some big names like Brad Paisley and Kenny Chesney.

The who: REO Speedwagon

The when: Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.

The style: Arena Rock

The songs: “Keep On Loving You”; “Can’t Fight This Feeling”; “Time For Me To Fly.”

Why you should go see them: After releasing their very first album in 1971, REO has created more than a dozen gold and platinum albums, including a 10x Multi-Platinum Award for their album “Hi Infidelity.” Not to mention they’ve toured with big names like Styx and Journey throughout their career.

The who: Tyler Hubbard

The when: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

The style: Country

The songs: “5 foot 9”; “Dancin’ In The Country”; “Me For Me.”

Why you should go see him: After splitting off from the popular country band Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard recently released his debut album, which has already charted as one of the top country albums of 2023. His single “5 foot 9” reached No. 1 on Country Radio and was certified platinum early this year.

The who: OneRepublic

The when: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m.

The style: Pop-rock

The songs: “Counting Stars”; “Love Runs Out”; “Secrets”; “I Ain’t Worried.”

Why you should go see them: This Grammy-nominated band has collected countless gold and platinum RIAA awards since they first formed back in 2002. All the band members are talented multi-instrumentalists, going as far as to switch instruments during shows; and the lead vocalist Ryan Tedder is a three-time Grammy Award winner.

The who: RaeLynn

The when: Saturday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

The style: Country

The songs: “Lonely Call”; “Queens Don’t”’ “God Made Girls.”

Why you should go see her: RaeLynn got her start on The Voice, making it all the way to the quarterfinals. Now with the release of her charming country-pop, she now has both gold and platinum certified singles.

The who: Walk the Moon

The when: Saturday, August 12 at 5 p.m.

The style: Pop/rock

The songs: “Shut Up and Dance”; “Anna Sun”; “Lost In The Wind.”

Why you have to go see them: Walk the Moon won three Billboard music awards in 2016 following the release of their third album, Talking Is Hard, and subsequent single “Shut up and Dance,” which reached No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart.

For more info on the shows and other attractions, visit ashleyforthearts.com or call 608-863-6700. Ashley For The Arts is located in Arcadia, Wis.

