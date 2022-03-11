A look back at the year in Rochester's housing market in five charts

“Fervent buyer demand.”

That’s the opening phrase of the Southeast Minnesota Realtors (SEMR) 2021 Annual Report on the Southeast Minnesota Housing Market.

“Fervent buyer demand, driven by pandemic-induced changes to housing needs and preferences, reached extraordinary levels in 2021,” according to SEMR. “The inventory of homes for sale remained low, as home seller activity did not rise proportionally to meet this demand.”

It was another stunning year for area home sales.

Home prices were up again—median sales price increased 9.9 percent to $245,000 for the year. Single Family homes? Up 11.1 percent year over year. Townhouse-Condos? Up 4.8 percent.

And that’s compared to 2020, which was a strong seller’s market.

The number of area homes that sold for more than $300,000 increased 31 percent compared to 2020.

Homes that sold for less than $100,000 fell 35.5 percent year over year.

“The strong seller’s market of 2020 continued and even strengthened in 2021, with inventory levels remaining low and multiple offer situations common across much of the housing market both locally and nationally,” according to SEMR.

And their prediction for 2022? More of the same.

“This year looks to continue the trends seen in the last 18 months, pushing home prices higher still,” says the report. “As mortgage rates are likely to continue to rise over the year as well, housing affordability will remain an important factor to watch.”

Here’s the lookback at 2021, in five graphics.