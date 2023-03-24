Bigger is better (for windows and doors). Outdoor is in. Neutrals are back!

Area experts share their forecasts for area design trends in 2023.

Bigger is better.

One trend we are seeing in regards to fenestrations (windows and doors): bigger is better. This is for several reasons: Larger window and door openings means more natural light and also aid in providing an indoor outdoor living experience.

−Austin Ryan, VP Sales & Marketing, Ryan Windows and Siding

Cabinets and flooring will see the light.

Trends are back to natural or lighter finishes for both cabinets and flooring. We are definitely seeing a decline in the all-gray walls and fixtures, and dark-dark gray floors for interiors. Bright colored decorative home accents will replace accent walls and shiplap.

−Nicole Lange, Store Manager, Hirshfield’s Rochester

Some love for LVP and laminate.

People are doing more hard surface flooring such as luxury vinyl plank and laminate as opposed to carpet because of its durability and cleanability. More people are even putting hard surface flooring in the lower level where traditionally carpet has been the first choice.

−Mike Hyde, Sales Associate, Carpet One

Bolder paint, natural wood.

I think we are starting to see bolder paint colors and natural wood making a return to new housing. White trim and doors and gray/neutral painted walls have dominated the past several years, but I think 2023 will include more natural wood trims and doors. We are seeing more bold paint colors for the kitchen and living room areas. I expect to see more stained wood trim and doors in 2023 and beyond.

−Tony Bigelow, Vice President, Bigelow Homes

Neutrals are back in gear.

Another area that is trending is color: leaning toward lighter neutrals with undertones of greens, blues, and beige.

−Nicole Lange, Store Manager, Hirshfield’s Rochester

Neutrals are back in gear, II.

Warm neutral colors are more sought after by customers. The trend is moving away from the cool, gray tones that have been popular for the last several years. Gray is still a popular neutral color but you’re seeing it blended with warmer tones now.

−Mike Hyde, Sales Associate, Carpet One

“At home” is here to stay.

The term “design/build” may be new to some, but the process has been part of new home construction for some time in the Rochester area. Customers looking to build new this year should expect a higher level of collaboration and expertise—bringing innovative ideas concerning energy efficiency, work-at-home spaces, and functional living spaces. The focus on an in-home office area is a trend that is here to stay in the near future.

−Lynn Wightman, Realtor, WightmanBrock Real Estate Advisors

Outdoor is in. Energy efficiency is cool.

With current economic pressures, we will be seeing a pretty sharp decline in new construction housing starts in 2023. This means more people will be renovating homes they are already in. Some of the top areas of investment will include: Outdoor living spaces (check out our patio doors to combine your indoor/outdoor living spaces), Energy efficiency (windows and doors are fantastic upgrades to a home’s energy performance).

−Austin Ryan, VP Sales & Marketing, Ryan Windows and Siding

One-level living.

We are seeing a shift towards one-level living (no basement). Slab on grade homes and townhomes have been really popular for the past several years and I see that continuing in 2023 and beyond. Part of the reason for the popularity is getting rid of steps as people start to get near retirement age and older. Getting rid of steps and stairs gives safety and accessibility to the homeowner and their guests. One-level living also gives many the peace of mind that they can stay in their homes as they age. These types of homes can be built to any size and budget and I expect the trend of slab on grade homes to continue.

−Tony Bigelow, Vice President, Bigelow Homes

Kitchens are (still) the new living rooms.

There is a renewed focus on kitchens to make them both a gathering spot and a workspace. Stainless steel appliances and gray walls are trending, and warmer tones are coming now (or in the near future). A mix of natural-tone woods and or painted cabinets with colored appliances boasting gold or copper trim is a welcome change. We see a bit of wallpaper as an accent, creating texture in limited areas. If gray is still the color of choice, choose a warmer-based gray rather than cool tones.

−Lynn Wightman, Realtor, WightmanBrock Real Estate Advisors

