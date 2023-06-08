99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Thursday, June 8
🗣️Share Feedback
🎓2023 Graduations
⚾Spring Tournaments
🚨Public Safety News
📣Search for Madeline
🖼️Photo Reprints
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Rochester in Color
Rochester Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
🗣️Share Feedback
🎓2023 Graduations
⚾Spring Tournaments
🚨Public Safety News
📣Search for Madeline
🖼️Photo Reprints
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rochester Magazine
By The Numbers: Why you should be at Thursdays Downtown
By
Rochester Magazine Staff
Today at 10:00 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Rochester Magazine
Rochester’s Global Music Series offers three distinct shows
June 08, 2023 08:00 AM
·
By
Hadley Lange
Arts and Entertainment
Hellzapoppin traveling circus freakshow comes to the Sanford Center June 22-24
June 07, 2023 09:59 AM
·
By
Pioneer Staff Report
Rochester Magazine
Local Table - June/July 2023
June 07, 2023 09:23 AM
·
By
Rochester Magazine staff
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Business
Autonomy Tattoo inks deal for new home on Rochester’s North Broadway
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
·
By
Jeff Kiger
Prep
Photos: Byron, Northfield baseball Section 1AAA championship on June 7, 2023
June 08, 2023 01:51 AM
·
By
Daniel Jacobi II
Prep
Class A state boys tennis championship: Lourdes finishes runner-up to powerful St. Paul Academy
June 07, 2023 07:27 PM
·
By
Alex VandenHouten
Prep
Byron gets over the top, wins Section 1AAA baseball championship
June 07, 2023 07:07 PM
·
By
Guy N. Limbeck
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.